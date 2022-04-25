Latest newsIreland

Met Eireann weather forecast more warm days for Dublin but temperature swing will bring big change

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue as Met Eireann has forecasted more dry weather.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

While the days will enjoy mild temperatures, the national forecaster has warned that the mercury will plummet during nighttime.

Read:

Summer Solstice 2021 Ireland: What it is and how is it celebrated

Today will be largely dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with a chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon. Temperatures will range from 11 to 12 degrees.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: Kinahan cartel’s alleged drug route exposed

Tonight will also be mostly dry with clear spells and some isolated showers. It will be a cold night with temperatures dropping to 3 or 4 degrees with mist and fog patches developing.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

Tomorrow will see plenty of sunny spells with dry weather although isolated showers will feed in from the Irish Sea at times. The highest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees have been predicted.

Here is what the national outlook says about the rest of the week:

Read:

Minister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Tuesday night

“Another mainly dry night with clear spells and just one or two lingering showers. Quite cool with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees in a light easterly breeze. A few patches of mist and fog will develop overnight.

Wednesday

“Wednesday morning will be largely dry and bright with sunny spells. It will turn cloudier as the day goes on with well scattered showers developing. Highest temperatures ranging from 10 degrees in the east to 15 degrees in the west in light to moderate easterly winds.

Wednesday night

“Dry overnight with clear spells and occasional mist and fog patches developing. A cold night with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees in a light breeze.

Thursday

“Slightly cloudier on Thursday, though remaining mostly dry with just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light winds.

Thursday night

“Dry with clear spells and light winds. Another cool night with lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees.”

Read more:First rainbow crossing installed in Clondalkin village for LGBT+ community

Read more: X-Factor star Mary Byrne opens up about difficult decade

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articleWhatsApp will allow you to react to messages with any Emoji
Next articleVirtual reality to learn the periodic table and its properties
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro: new powerful mobiles, with very fast charging and a careful design

OPPO has just announced the successors to the OPPO K9 and OPPO K9 Pro that we...
Smart Gadgets

Sonos prepares its first cheap sound bar. How much will it cost?

One of the best manufacturers of sound products is Sonos. The Danish firm boasts a catalog...
Gaming

The Xbox Series X dev kit has 40 GB of GDDR6 memory

An Xbox X Series development kit has come to light from prolific tech youtuber, Gamer Nexus, who has...
Android

Virtual reality to learn the periodic table and its properties

Chemistry students often show little enthusiasm, especially when it comes to learning the periodic tablea graphical structure where...