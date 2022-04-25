Tech NewsApps

WhatsApp will allow you to react to messages with any Emoji

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Among all the WhatsApp news that will reach our mobile devices over the next few weeks we find The reactionsand it seems that they are going to arrive with more Emojis than expected.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

During these last months, WhatsApp has been testing six Emojis as a reaction, but in the last beta it has been discovered that the company is implementing a new selector to add more reactions.

Read:

How to know if it is safe to put our password on a website

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

So you can react with any Emoji

It seems that WhatsApp will follow in the footsteps of his sister Messengerand it is that Meta will also allow the user react with any emojias expected, since WhatsApp reactions were not limited to six Emojis, although until now there was no way to select more Emojis.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Whatsapp Emoji Reactions

WABetaInfo has managed to activate this feature still under development to show us a preview of the new whatsapp reactions with your new selector. As in Messenger, when we are going to react to a message, the option to see more reactions under the design of a ‘+’ button, which displays the Emojis list.

Read:

Kodi runs out of updates on Google Play: the Android version will only be in APK

In this way we will no longer be limited to the six Emojis that until now only WhatsApp allowed to use during its tests. We can react to messages with any Emoji. What is unknown is when we will be able to react with all WhatsApp Emojis.

WhatsApp

A couple of weeks ago WhatsApp announced the deployment of reactions and more news, but today this news has not reached everyone, not even WhatsApp Beta users. WhatsApp reactions may officially arrive with the emoji picker.

Via | WABetaInfo
In Engadget Android | How to save the WhatsApp photos and videos you like in Google Photos

Previous articleThe rise of the ‘payout’ of the banks, against the risk of delinquency
Next articleMet Eireann weather forecast more warm days for Dublin but temperature swing will bring big change
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro: new powerful mobiles, with very fast charging and a careful design

OPPO has just announced the successors to the OPPO K9 and OPPO K9 Pro that we...
Smart Gadgets

Sonos prepares its first cheap sound bar. How much will it cost?

One of the best manufacturers of sound products is Sonos. The Danish firm boasts a catalog...
Gaming

The Xbox Series X dev kit has 40 GB of GDDR6 memory

An Xbox X Series development kit has come to light from prolific tech youtuber, Gamer Nexus, who has...
Android

Virtual reality to learn the periodic table and its properties

Chemistry students often show little enthusiasm, especially when it comes to learning the periodic tablea graphical structure where...