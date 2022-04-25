Virtual reality to learn the periodic table and its properties

Chemistry students often show little enthusiasm, especially when it comes to learning the periodic tablea graphical structure where are expressed the chemical elements present on our planet.

In order to make it more attractive, there are various games and activities on the Internet, and there is one that uses Virtual Reality.

It has been shown that with the immersive feeling that this technology offers, it is much more effective for students to understand the concepts and notions taught by the teacher. While videos, images, and scale models can be useful for disseminating the content of a subject like chemistry, none of these resources will stimulate the senses and perception as much as virtual reality.

In that sense, there are virtual reality applications designed to serve as a complement to the teacher and help students to enhance the stimuli that their brain receives so that they can retain and better understand the concepts and approaches given in the subject of chemistry.

Some of them may be overpriced, but others like MelVr They can be downloaded for free on the cell phone, being available for both iOS and Android.

Through this application, students will have the opportunity to observe the atomic structures of the elements present in the periodic table, as well as the way in which the electrons and their orbitals are arranged. This eases the transition to the electronic configuration topic, but without omitting features that help predict its properties.

In an attempt to demonstrate the effectiveness of MelVr, it was made college freshmen They will use the app to immerse them in a learning process that will put them in contact with the microscopic world present in the internal structure of common substances, and contrast this with their macroscopic and tangible world. In the end it was found that all those abstract concepts related to atomic structure and the periodic table were better understood by the students with the use of the MelVr application.