MobileAndroidTech News

Virtual reality to learn the periodic table and its properties

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Chemistry students often show little enthusiasm, especially when it comes to learning the periodic tablea graphical structure where are expressed the chemical elements present on our planet.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

In order to make it more attractive, there are various games and activities on the Internet, and there is one that uses Virtual Reality.

Read:

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, so powerful that you will need an external fan

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

It has been shown that with the immersive feeling that this technology offers, it is much more effective for students to understand the concepts and notions taught by the teacher. While videos, images, and scale models can be useful for disseminating the content of a subject like chemistry, none of these resources will stimulate the senses and perception as much as virtual reality.

In that sense, there are virtual reality applications designed to serve as a complement to the teacher and help students to enhance the stimuli that their brain receives so that they can retain and better understand the concepts and approaches given in the subject of chemistry.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Some of them may be overpriced, but others like MelVr They can be downloaded for free on the cell phone, being available for both iOS and Android.

Through this application, students will have the opportunity to observe the atomic structures of the elements present in the periodic table, as well as the way in which the electrons and their orbitals are arranged. This eases the transition to the electronic configuration topic, but without omitting features that help predict its properties.

Read:

iOS 14: All the news that could come to iPhone

In an attempt to demonstrate the effectiveness of MelVr, it was made college freshmen They will use the app to immerse them in a learning process that will put them in contact with the microscopic world present in the internal structure of common substances, and contrast this with their macroscopic and tangible world. In the end it was found that all those abstract concepts related to atomic structure and the periodic table were better understood by the students with the use of the MelVr application.

Previous articleMet Eireann weather forecast more warm days for Dublin but temperature swing will bring big change
Next articleThe Xbox Series X dev kit has 40 GB of GDDR6 memory
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

OPPO K10 and OPPO K10 Pro: new powerful mobiles, with very fast charging and a careful design

OPPO has just announced the successors to the OPPO K9 and OPPO K9 Pro that we...
Smart Gadgets

Sonos prepares its first cheap sound bar. How much will it cost?

One of the best manufacturers of sound products is Sonos. The Danish firm boasts a catalog...
Gaming

The Xbox Series X dev kit has 40 GB of GDDR6 memory

An Xbox X Series development kit has come to light from prolific tech youtuber, Gamer Nexus, who has...
Ireland

Met Eireann weather forecast more warm days for Dublin but temperature swing will bring big change

Warm and sunny conditions are set to continue as Met Eireann has forecasted more dry weather. While the...