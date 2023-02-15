MarioGPT, an AI that generates Super Mario Bros levels

Having an extra dose of productivity, knowing all the answers in a second or solving our lack of creativity is not all we can get from the AIs that have become popular these days.

We can also relax, and use them for those minutes that we need to take off before continuing with studies or work. And although ChatGTP can’t help you with that, beyond telling you jokes or inventing games, you can resort to other proposals, such as Mario GPT.

An AI that generates hundreds of levels of Super Mario Bros.

This AI generates infinite scenarios for you so you can play Super Mario Bros. over and over again.

A team from the IT University of Copenhagen has shared documentation on this AI, and how they have gotten it to generate thousands of Super Marios Bros levels from a text input:

MarioGPT is a tuned GPT2 model (specifically, distilgpt2 ), which trains on a subset of levels from Super Mario Bros and Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, provided by The Video Game Level Corpus. MarioGPT can generate levels, guided by a simple text message. This generation isn’t perfect, but we think it’s a great first step towards a more controllable and diverse level/environment generation.

One interesting detail is that the AI ​​can understand prompts using natural language, so just typing in an input like “lots of enemies, some pipes, and lots of elevation” will start generating levels that fit those criteria.

On the other hand, that simplicity in the dynamics also means that you are limited in what we can ask of you, since the terms are generic. However, it is a dynamic that they plan to improve in the future.

The important thing is that the vast majority of the generated levels are playable. You can see more details of this experimental project on the platform of the University of Copenhagen, and on GitHub.