MacBook M3, Watch Ultra 2: here are all the Apple products expected in the coming months

Apple is preparing to launch many new products in the coming months, and we now know what to expect thanks to information shared by Mark Gurman of Bloomberg.

The iPhone 15 are obviously not the only devices in the boxes for the next few months at the American giant Apple. In the latest edition of his Bloomberg Power On newsletter, famed journalist Mark Gurman revealed some details about Apple’s next roadmap, and the products we can expect. Among them, an Apple Watch Ultra 2, which will be a direct successor to the original Watch Ultra which was launched at the same time as the iPhone 14.

According to his information, alongside the highly anticipated iPhone 15 line that will be launched this fall, Apple is preparing to unveil theApple Watch Series 9 as well as a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra. SThe data sheet is still unknown, but several reports have already indicated that we should not expect a blood glucose sensor for at least several years. Price increases are expected on the iPhone 15s this year, but it’s unclear at this time what will happen to prices for the watches. As a reminder, the Apple Watch Ultra was launched in 2022 at a high price of 999 euros.

Apple is preparing many new Macs

Gurman’s report also touches on the Mac lineup, indicating that updates to MacBook and MacBook Pro devices, powered by the M3 chip, are expected to arrive later in 2023 or early 2024. a 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chipof new MacBook Air 13 and 15 inchesas well as variants M3 Pro and M3 Max of 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros. Given that Apple has just unveiled its 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip at 1599 euros, it is not known if its successor will arrive at the same time as the smaller model, but that should become clear soon.

Apple would also work on new iMac models with 24-inch screens, thus skipping the M2 generation that we were expecting earlier in the year. Also, Gurman mentioned an upcoming model ofiMac with a screen larger than 30 inches, without further details, which could potentially serve as a long-awaited successor to the old iMac Pro. The use of the Apple M3 Ultra chipsimilar to the M2 Ultra chip found in the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, is expected on this premium variant.

OLED iPads in 2024, but also AirPods Pro 3

Gurman also reaffirmed that Apple plans to update the iPad lineup in 2024. These updates are expected to include iPad Pro models equipped with OLED screens, giving users a better display quality, as well as a refreshed iteration of the iPad Air. We also know that Apple could charge its iPad Pro OLED more expensive than a MacBook Pro, given the high price of OLED panels.

Finally, Gurman pointed out that Apple is working on the third generation of the AirPods Pro, which hints at potential improvements and new features for the famous wireless headphones. We can also expect a new Apple TV and other home products.

Here is a summary of all the expected products: