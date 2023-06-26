Engadget Podcast: Reviewing the Moto Razr+ and Pixel Tablet

- Advertisement -

This episode, Cherlynn is joined by senior reporter Jess Conditt and special guest Michael Fisher to talk about the week of reviews. From the Moto Razr+ to the Pixel Tablet, we look at how these devices fit into our lives and make them better (or worse). Then, we go over the highlights from Summer Games Fest and dig into that Titanic situation.

Listen below or subscribe on your podcast app of choice. If you’ve got suggestions or topics you’d like covered on the show, be sure to email us or drop a note in the comments! And be sure to check out our other podcasts, the Morning After and Engadget News!

Topics

Moto Razr+ review: a foldable with an external display you’ll actually want to use – 1:56

Pixel Tablet review: Google made a great smart display and a passable tablet – 31:53

The doomed OceanGate submarine was piloted with a Logitech game controller – 47:50

Amazon is shutting down Halo health services at the end of July – 59:15 - Advertisement -

Jess Conditt’s takeaways from Summer Game Fest – 1:02:51

Working on – 1:19:27

Pop culture picks – 1:20:51

Livestream

Credits

Hosts: Cherlynn Low and Jessica Conditt

Guest: Michael Fisher

Producer: Ben Ellman

Music: Dale North and Terrence O’Brien

Livestream producers: Julio Barrientos

Graphic artists: Luke Brooks and Brian Oh

