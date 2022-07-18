MacBook M2 Pro and M2 Max would be arriving in the fall

- Advertisement -

Recently published information revealed how little could be missing to see the second and third generation that offers the Apple M2 chips integrated in the MacBook Pro. These versions could be presented in just a few months, since a report has shared that the MacBook models Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max would already be available for this fall.

The new MacBook Pro M2 arrive

Relatively very recently, the company announced at WWDC 2022, the devices that would integrate its new M2 chips. These would be available on your MacBook Air computers as well as the 13-inch MacBook Pro. In this way, Apple would play an important card regarding the new hardware composed of a new chip. So it shouldn’t sound strange that the company is also ready to launch the next version of the M2.

The information comes from the “Power On” bulletin carried by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. According to Gurman, the Cupertino company would already have an agenda full of news, integrating, of course, the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. The technology would arrive this time for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, as well as a totally current 16-inch MacBook Pro. These devices would be out for the fall as a tentative date, although they would also be in the range of the beginning of the following year.

Just a month ago, Mark Gurman commented on the possibility of having a MacBook Pro containing the new M2 Pro, in addition to the arrival of a Mac mini. To tell the truth, Gurman had not contemplated this information, since he stated that these teams would be part of 2023, leaving specific dates aside.

The problem with this fall release

Of course, this potential batch of releases will be totally pleasing to multiple Mac users. However, having updates to the 14-inch and 16-inch devices so soon (in the fall) would leave other models in a problematic situation. The line of the M1 Pro and M1 Max would be a bit out of place in terms of what Apple is used to. Since the company would have only traveled a year from this launch, being autumn 2021 to this fall, instead of doing it 1.5 years or even two as they usually plan.

Finally, this launch would not be a radical change in design either, because in Gurman’s words this possibility is not very feasible, even indicating that the design is completely the same or with minor changes. Meanwhile, users already have notched displays on their 14-inch and 16-inch Macs, as well as extra MagSafe ports, among a few other additions. Then there is no reason to continue having completely radical changes.