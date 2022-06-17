MacBook Air and iPad Pro with OLED displays? Apple could introduce them in 2024

It seems that in the end all the rumors of the past months are now becoming recurring and that Apple is really preparing a leap towards the more marked OLED than he originally planned. Yes, because the analyst Ross Young, a very well informed source on everything that happens in the production chain linked to displays, has once again expressed his opinion on the future projects of the house of the bitten apple, suggesting that in Cupertino they are preparing for the launch of a new MacBook Air and an iPad Pro with OLED displaybut let’s go in order.
Young argues that this should happen over the course of the 2024when Apple will unveil a new MacBook with 13.3 “OLED display and 11” OLED iPad Protwo devices that could wreak further havoc on the company’s already crowded and confusing product lineup.
Yes, because the MacBook in question has a diagonal that does not correspond to the 13.6 “of the new MacBook Air with M2, so the new OLED panel could be used on a completely revamped MacBook or onyet another revision of the current 13.3 “MacBook Pro. Things are no longer clear in the iPad home, as Young seems to suggest that only the 11 “Pro model will be equipped with an OLED panel, suggesting that the 12.9” will continue to use miniLED technology.
According to reports by Young, the screens in question will be made with a called technology tandem stackwhich will allow you to reduce consumption by 30% and to increase the maximum brightness and the resistance of the panel to the phenomenon of burn in that plagues this kind of screens.
OLED and miniLED are nothing more than intermediate steps towards Apple’s ultimate goal, which is the transition to microLED panels, still very distant in time. The latter will in fact allow to maintain all the advantages of the miniLEDs in terms of maximum brightness, chromatic fidelity and absence of burn in, while offering the same quality offered by the OLED in terms of contrasts and the possibility of completely turning off the black areas. of the screen, without any blooming effect.
What is unclear is the positioning of OLED technology within Apple’s lineup, but giving credit to Young’s rumors it seems that the Cupertino company considers it. not premium enoughrelegating it to products that do not represent the best of their respective lineup.
In short, it is possible that Apple’s so-called medium-high-end devices (obviously in reference to the company price list) can access OLED screens in the future, while miniLED panels may be reserved for more expensive ones such as iPad Pro 12.9 “and MacBook Pro 14” and 16 “. Surely there is a lot of confusion, it is better to wait for more details to get a clearer picture of the situation.
