MacBook Air and iPad Pro with OLED displays? Apple could introduce them in 2024

It seems that in the end all the rumors of the past months are now becoming recurring and that Apple is really preparing a leap towards the more marked OLED than he originally planned. Yes, because the analyst Ross Young, a very well informed source on everything that happens in the production chain linked to displays, has once again expressed his opinion on the future projects of the house of the bitten apple, suggesting that in Cupertino they are preparing for the launch of a new MacBook Air and an iPad Pro with OLED displaybut let’s go in order.

BETWEEN OLED AND MINILED: WHAT A CONFUSION

Young argues that this should happen over the course of the 2024, when Apple will unveil a new MacBook with 13.3 "OLED display and 11" OLED iPad Pro, two devices that could wreak further havoc on the company's already crowded and confusing product lineup. Yes, because the MacBook in question has a diagonal that does not correspond to the 13.6 "of the new MacBook Air with M2, so the new OLED panel could be used on a completely revamped MacBook or on yet another revision of the current 13.3 "MacBook Pro. Things are no longer clear in the iPad home, as Young seems to suggest that only the 11 "Pro model will be equipped with an OLED panel, suggesting that the 12.9" will continue to use miniLED technology. According to reports by Young, the screens in question will be made with a called technology tandem stack which will allow you to reduce consumption by 30% and to increase the maximum brightness and the resistance of the panel to the phenomenon of burn in that plagues this kind of screens.