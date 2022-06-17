Do you have a Dual SIM mobile? With these tricks you can get the most out of it

Two SIM cards are better than one, at least on certain occasions. If you have a Dual SIM mobile and you are taking advantage of it with two different SIM cards, we will tell you the best ways to get the most out of it.

Dual SIM mobiles are not a new invention, but it has not been until recently that they have been extended to practically any current Android mobile. This functionality has several advantages, although it can be a bit messy if you don’t configure it correctly. We tell you several ways to dominate a Dual SIM mobile.

Put a different tone to each number

Most Dual SIM phones let you use a different tone for each number

When they call us on the phone, the mobile starts to make a noise and generally we don’t have much time to think about whether we are going to answer or not. One way to tell if you should respond or not is set a different tone to each SIM, something that today is not usually missing in any Dual SIM mobile. In this way, you will know if they call you to the personal SIM or to the work one (for example), without even having to look at the screen.

The tweak, while hidden, is usually there if you’re using a recent version of Android. Sometimes you will find in the sound section, and sometimes in the SIM. If you can’t find it, search for “ringtone” in the top search box of Android settings. On some phones it is shown as two tabs with separate ringtone settings, one for each SIM card.

Clone your WhatsApp to use two accounts

If you have a Dual SIM mobile with two SIM cards and each one with a phone number, you probably want take advantage of this second phone number in applications such as WhatsApp. Although some applications like Telegram, Facebook, Instagram or Messenger allow you to use several accounts without further ado, other applications like WhatsApp do not allow it.

This is why Android layers include the function of mirror or clone apps, so you can create a copy of WhatsApp and use your second phone number there. The option is available on mobile phones from brands such as Xiaomi, Samsung or OPPO, although it does not yet exist on mobile phones with pure Android. In them you can always resort to third-party applications, such as Parallel Clone or App Cloner

Two SIM, two covers

If it is essential for you to always have mobile coverage, why not add coverage? This is one of the advantages of having several SIMs in a mobilethat when the coverage of one operator fails, you can always try your luck with a second operator, the one with the second SIM.

The idea is to use a Dual SIM mobile with two SIM cards from different carriers (that do not use the same network, of course), to be able to use one or the other as appropriate. For example, some companies may give you a better result in cities and others be more stable in the countryside.

Take advantage of the data of both SIMs

Another advantage of having two SIM cards is that when you run out of data on the primary SIM, you still have the secondary booster SIM left. This depends on the plan you have contracted, of course, but for example it could be the case that you run out of gigabytes in the main SIM and in the secondary SIM you still have some data that is included in your rate and you generally do not use it.

In this case you need to make the change manually, because Android you can only use data from one SIM card at a time. To do this you must go to the settings of Network and Internet and, in the SIM cards settings, change the default SIM you want to use for Mobile data.

Use a local SIM on your trips

Do you have a Dual SIM mobile but only use one of the SIM cards? It can still be useful if you travel, especially if you travel outside of Europe and free European roaming. make you with a local SIM from the country of destination it’s one of the easiest ways to get a mobile connection abroad, and it’s generally cheaper than other inventions like portable “Wi-Fi gadgets”.

In this case, all you have to do is insert the local SIM and set it as default for calls, SMS and data, to avoid surcharges abroad if you make a call using your SIM card all your life. You can configure this from the section of Network and Internetin Android settings.

Change SIM when making calls and sending SMS

It cost a little more than we would like, but the main SMS and calling applications are already compatible with Dual SIM phones, including the Google Phone app and Google Messages. These apps show you with some kind of callsign to which SIM a call or message has arrivedin addition to being able to choose if you want to respond with one or another SIM card.

The trick here is choose Always ask in the preferred SIM settings for calls and SMS, in the Android SIM cards settings. In this way, you can switch between one or another number before making each call. In SMS messages, it is possible to change the SIM when sending a message, with a long touch on the send button.

Give it a name so you don’t mess up

SIM renaming options on a Samsung mobile

By default, the two SIM cards of a Dual SIM mobile are called with names such as SIM 1 and SIM 2, which does not help much. The good news is that many times it is possible to rename the card. On a Samsung mobile with One UI, it is even possible to assign a different icon to be able to distinguish them more visually.

If your mobile allows you to change the name of the SIM cards (generally from the Data and Internet section, in the settings) it is highly recommended that you do so to avoid confusionsespecially if you are using the numbers for different purposes, such as one for work and one for personal life.