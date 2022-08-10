Lumina Desk: height-adjustable desk with integrated OLED display

Lumina presented its next project to the limits of the incredible, after the AI webcam that guarantees the graphic quality of a professional camera: it is a desk (naturally adjustable in height and also usable standing) with a Integrated 24 “OLED display in the main floor.
As the renderings you see on this page show, ideally the display is positioned in the space between the computer monitor and keyboard and mouse: the company says it will be fully customizable, but the ideal use case in its view is the visualization of passive data flows that do not require interaction – for example a news feed / Twitter, the trend of the titles in real time, but also Google Calendar or, why not, the map of the level of a video game.
The display of information is one of the reasons why you buy a second monitor, but it is quite easy to understand that the solution designed by Lumina is much more elegant and minimalist. The display, therefore, is not touch; Lumina Desk will include an official companion app to customize the information to be displayed. As you can imagine, the display and all the rest of the shelf will be protected by shockproof, anti-reflective glass with oleophobic coating; the technical specifications of the display released so far include refresh of 60 Hz and maximum brightness of 1,200 nits.
The desk also includes two 20 x 20 wireless charging areas, each with a maximum power of 100 W. In addition, it has 6 power sockets, protected by a fuse to prevent overload, and six USB-C ports with maximum charging. of 30 W. The desk will be launched in the course of 2023, at least according to current plans: we do not have details on prices at the moment, but we will try to stay around $ 1,000. Pre-orders have recently opened, but only in North America. Note that you must specify the operating system of your computer – only Windows and macOS are supported.