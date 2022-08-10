Google Duo disappears to integrate into Google Meet

They already notified it in June and they begin to make it effective now. Duo will disappear as Google’s video conferencing solution, integrating all the functionalities so that there is only one solution.

Google Meet will thus be more complete, and the only video call application, so the brothers will stop competing as they have been doing for a long time.

The update began last month, bringing a new app with access to new features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and more.

Post-integration highlights include starting an instant video call with an entire study group or connecting with others on a recurring scheduled time.

We can also change the background and apply visual effects, as well as use chat or subtitles during a meeting.

In Google Meet they also offer the possibility of live sharing, so that all meeting participants interact with the content that is shared. The goal is for all participants to be able to play together, or participate in a Kahoot! session, or watch a specific video at the same time.

Google Duo has been collecting these functions in recent weeks, and now we will see how the name and logo change, staying as Google Meet.

This update will take place throughout the month on mobile and tablet devices, and will arrive later for other devices.

It is important to keep the app updated to the latest version for the change to take effect.

On the other hand, if we already use Google Meet, there will be no change, although it is still recommended to always keep it updated.