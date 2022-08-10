HomeTech NewsGoogle Duo disappears to integrate into Google Meet

Google Duo disappears to integrate into Google Meet

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
google duo google meet.jpg
google duo google meet.jpg
- Advertisement -

They already notified it in June and they begin to make it effective now. google Duo will disappear as Google’s video conferencing solution, integrating all the functionalities so that there is only one solution.

Google Meet will thus be more complete, and the only video call application, so the brothers will stop competing as they have been doing for a long time.

The update began last month, bringing a new app with access to new features like scheduling and joining meetings, virtual backgrounds, in-meeting chat and more.

Post-integration highlights include starting an instant video call with an entire study group or connecting with others on a recurring scheduled time.

Zotac ZBOX CI331, an efficient, economical and fanless mini-PC

We can also change the background and apply visual effects, as well as use chat or subtitles during a meeting.

In Google Meet they also offer the possibility of live sharing, so that all meeting participants interact with the content that is shared. The goal is for all participants to be able to play together, or participate in a Kahoot! session, or watch a specific video at the same time.

Google Duo has been collecting these functions in recent weeks, and now we will see how the name and logo change, staying as Google Meet.

This update will take place throughout the month on mobile and tablet devices, and will arrive later for other devices.

It is important to keep the app updated to the latest version for the change to take effect.

On the other hand, if we already use Google Meet, there will be no change, although it is still recommended to always keep it updated.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Greece ‘turning a page’ as it exits enhanced surveillance programme 12 years after bailout

Greece will be "turning a page in its modern history" as the European Commission...
Tech News

Paypal: Cybercriminals are using this brand to steal money through phishing

Once that information is deleted, it is important to check that there is no...
Mobile

How to set ground periods on iPhones so that no one bothers you

In all operating systems there are functions that are not taken full advantage...
Health

In full food alert for Mercadona, Aldi and Lidl ice creams, the question is how we locate the thousands of products that are in...

The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (AESAN) has published this...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.