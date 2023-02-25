LumaFusion is now officially available for Android and ChromeOS

Luma Touch, the company behind the famed video editor LumaFusion, has just released the first official version of LumaFusion for Android and ChromeOS devices, coming months after the public beta was released last November.

Although there are great video editing applications for mobiles, and where CapCut is gaining more and more followers, the truth is that many of the existing options seek to facilitate the creation of simple videos for social networks, while LumaFusion stands out especially for being the option more complete, comparable to professional desktop applications, but which at the same time offers a most intuitive interface to use within mobile devices.



Quite complete for the most sophisticated editions

In this regard, it has a magnetic timeline, which makes it easy to drag clips from the library to tracks, where you can make some adjustments, and join multiple clips together magnetically.

LumaFusion offers the possibility of having up to a maximum of six video tracks and up to a maximum of six audio tracks, depending on the needs, although that is not all.

Users can enhance their edits by applying effects, adding texts, animating texts, and even setting color corrections and more, and can even make use of key points for more precise editing based on creative needs.

New creative possibilities are on the way

LumaTouch points out that new capabilities will arrive over the next few months, and warns of the existing limitations when exporting projects between systems, and more so taking into account that the versions now available have been adapted taking into account the possibilities of each system. .

In this sense, they point out that the versions for Android and Chrome OS have been rebuilt from scratch based on the capabilities of LumaFusion 2.4.

Availability

Interested parties may go to the Google Play Store or Samsung Galaxy Store (for users of Galaxy devices) to purchase the application at the indicated price, a single payment per system.

In this way, LumaFusion becomes a video editing application that is more cross-platform than ever after being available exclusively within the ecosystem of Apple devices for some time, becoming a great alternative to the well-known Final Cut on Mac computers.

More information: LumaFusion channel on YouTube

Image Credit: Luma Touch