Logitech G Cloud: handheld console for cloud gaming

By Brian Adam
Logitech builds a game console that is primarily designed for cloud gaming. Whether and when the Logitech G Cloud will come to Germany is still open.

Logitech has introduced the G Cloud, a handheld console designed to play cloud gaming titles. The hardware of the console itself is therefore rather weak – games are not intended to be run locally, but streamed to the device. You can use the cloud gaming services GeForce Now and Xbox Game Streaming.

In the US, Logitech is offering its G Cloud for $350, and the handheld will be available from October 17th. Users in the US and Canada can pre-order for $300. It is still unclear whether and when Logitech would also like to offer the G Cloud in Germany.

Logitech’s G Cloud is an Android system and runs with Android 11. Compared to a conventional cell phone, however, the controls are directly integrated: there are two asymmetrical thumbsticks to the right and left of the IPS display, plus the four input buttons known from gamepads and a control pad. There are two shoulder buttons on the left and right on the top of the device. Logitech’s G Cloud measures 25.6 x 11.7 x 3.2 cm and weighs 463 grams according to the manufacturer.

The Logitech G Cloud is primarily suitable for cloud gaming, but can also run local Android apps.

(Image: Logitech)

The display itself is 7 inches as big as the Steam Deck screen. It supports touch and has a classic FullHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, slightly more than Valve’s handheld. Logitech specifies the brightness as 450 nits, the refresh rate is 60 Hertz.

USB-C and jack socket

The Logitech G Cloud reproduces sound via two stereo speakers, alternatively headphones can be connected via jack socket or Bluetooth 5.1 including AptX. Headphones can also be connected to the USB-C port, which is primarily intended for charging. A microphone for voice chats is also built in. The Logitech G Cloud can only access the network via WLAN IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

The G Cloud’s battery has a capacity of 6000 mAh, which is slightly more than the usual Android phones. Logitech promises a gaming runtime of 12 hours. The rest of the hardware, on the other hand, is rather weak: 4 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 720G are enough for streaming games, but running demanding Android games locally should make you sweat. The internal storage space of the Logitech G Cloud is 64 GB, a microSD slot can be used for storage expansion.

If you want to play with the G Cloud, you should have a streaming subscription to Nvidia or Microsoft. Nvidia’s GeForce Now is available from 10 euros per month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate including streaming function costs 13 euros per month.


