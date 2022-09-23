Logitech G Cloud: handheld console for cloud gaming

Logitech builds a game that is primarily designed for . Whether and when the Logitech G Cloud will come to Germany is still open.

- Advertisement -

Logitech has introduced the G Cloud, a console designed to play cloud gaming titles. The hardware of the console itself is therefore rather weak – games are not intended to be run locally, but streamed to the device. You can use the cloud gaming services GeForce Now and Xbox Game Streaming.

- Advertisement -

In the US, Logitech is offering its G Cloud for $350, and the handheld will be available from October 17th. Users in the US and Canada can pre-order for $300. It is still unclear whether and when Logitech would also like to offer the G Cloud in Germany.

Logitech’s G Cloud is an Android system and runs with Android 11. Compared to a conventional cell phone, however, the controls are directly integrated: there are two asymmetrical thumbsticks to the right and left of the IPS display, plus the four input buttons known from gamepads and a control pad. There are two shoulder buttons on the left and right on the top of the device. Logitech’s G Cloud measures 25.6 x 11.7 x 3.2 cm and weighs 463 grams according to the manufacturer.

- Advertisement -



The Logitech G Cloud is primarily suitable for cloud gaming, but can also run local Android apps. (Image: Logitech)

The display itself is 7 inches as big as the Steam Deck screen. It supports touch and has a classic FullHD resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, slightly more than Valve’s handheld. Logitech specifies the brightness as 450 nits, the refresh rate is 60 Hertz.

also read voonze_plus_positive c’t magazine

USB-C and jack socket

The Logitech G Cloud reproduces sound via two stereo speakers, alternatively headphones can be connected via jack socket or Bluetooth 5.1 including AptX. Headphones can also be connected to the USB-C port, which is primarily intended for charging. A microphone for voice chats is also built in. The Logitech G Cloud can only access the network via WLAN IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

The G Cloud’s battery has a capacity of 6000 mAh, which is slightly more than the usual Android phones. Logitech promises a gaming runtime of 12 hours. The rest of the hardware, on the other hand, is rather weak: 4 GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 720G are enough for streaming games, but running demanding Android games locally should make you sweat. The internal storage space of the Logitech G Cloud is 64 GB, a microSD slot can be used for storage expansion.

If you want to play with the G Cloud, you should have a streaming subscription to Nvidia or Microsoft. Nvidia’s GeForce Now is available from 10 euros per month, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate including streaming function costs 13 euros per month.



(then)

