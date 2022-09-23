Super Bowl: Apple Music replaces Pepsi as major sponsor of the halftime show

The famous halftime show of the American football final Super Bowl is no longer sponsored by this year, but by ’s streaming service.

Apple is shelling out big bucks to compete in one of America’s premier sporting events — if not to the most important single-day sporting event in the world – to be staged on a large scale. As it became known on Thursday, the iPhone group has secured the position as the main sponsor of the so-called Halftime Show of the Super Bowl American football final. The next final game will be held on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.

The Californian mobile phone, computer and tablet manufacturer is using it to advertise its music service Apple Music, which has now been around for more than seven years. The Halftime Show takes place during the Super Bowl break and features performances by well-known stars and celebrities. Before Apple, the shower manufacturer Pepsi was a sponsor of the event for years. Most recently, 120 million TV viewers watched the event, which included Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige performed.

It was not officially commented on how much money Apple paid for the appearance. According to a report by the New York Times, the host, the National Football League (NFL), is said to have recently demanded $50 million. The sum is still considered relatively moderate: advertising during the Super Bowl, where Apple’s famous “1984” spot for the introduction of the Macintosh once ran, can now achieve up to 7 million dollars per piece (30 seconds). The Apple Music logo should be in the picture much longer. Apple also seems interested in an NFL broadcast package. The so-called NFL Sunday Ticket is said to cost up to $2.5 billion and could be broadcast on Apple TV+ – negotiations are said to be ongoing.

Apple Music is the “ideal partner” for the halftime show, writes the NFL in a press release. The sponsorship agreement will run for several years. The program is the “world’s most watched music performance”. Apple offers “the world’s best experience when listening to music with over 90 million songs,” says the football organization.

Both partners promise in advance “exclusive details and sneak peaks” for the event, which is now officially called the “Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show”. Apple will distribute the material through its @AppleMusic account on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter. “Music and sports have a special place in our hearts,” says Oliver Schusser, the German-born Apple Music boss.

