HomeHardwareThe Ryzen 9 7950X is already breaking records in several benchmarks with...

The Ryzen 9 7950X is already breaking records in several benchmarks with simple watercooling

Hardware

Published on

By Mubashir Hassan
the ryzen 9 7950x is already breaking records in several.jpg
the ryzen 9 7950x is already breaking records in several.jpg
- Advertisement -

A few days before its launch, the Ryzen 9 7950x has already broken records in several Benchmarks, and that without extreme liquid nitrogen cooling. A simple watercooler would suffice.

AMD Ryzenbreaking-records-in-several.jpg">

AMD unveiled new Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” chips with a new Zen 4 architecture at the end of August. During its conference, AMD promised quite massive performance gains thanks to the new 5 nm engraving, and effectively, the chips are just as powerful as the company advertised.

While the chips aren’t officially expected to hit the market until September 27, pricing in euros was recently unveiled by a French retailer, and we now know more about what to expect from the performance of the most expensive chip. of all, the Ryzen 9 7950X.

The Ryzen 9 7950X buries Intel in the benchmarks

- Advertisement -

Even before the launch, several sites have already been able to test the chip, including HotHardware, which ran it through various benchmarks. The chip has been overclocked to 5.5 GHz on all its cores with a single 280 mm Corsair AIO watercoolerand that was apparently enough to grab world records in several tests.

IFA 2022: LG presents its OLED Flex TV, a flexible screen that wants to revolutionize gaming

In effect, on Cinebench R23, the chip would have obtained no less than 40,498 points, far ahead of equivalent Intel chips. On Cinebench R20 and R15, the chip scores 15,771 points and 6,900 points, respectively. Finally, on the famous 7-Zip, the Ryzen 9 7950X processor peaks at 228,992 MIPS, a performance never before seen on a chip of this type.

On social networks, we have already seen various users have successfully pushed the chip to 6.5 GHz on all cores, and even 7.2 GHz on one core. OIt is therefore expected that the chip will soon succeed in breaking its own records in other tests. We recall that AMD officially sets the limit at 5.85 GHz for its chip, which is better than the Intel Core i9-13900K. AMD is working with renowned extreme overclockers to push Zen 4 to new heights with LN2. Also, expect the Ryzen 9 7950X to shake up the overclocking scene very soon.

Source : hot hardware

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Do you like car games? Logitech’s new steering wheel will make you fall in love

Logitech continues to present all its proposals for 2022 to complete a most...
Tech News

WhatsApp for tablets is getting closer, and now you can try it

One of the things that WhatsApp users have been demanding for years, and...

More like this

Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Facebook

Is it true Mark Zuckerberg buys Telegram? Here we tell you

The Telegram application has been on the rise and generated millions of downloads around...

© 2021 voonze.com.