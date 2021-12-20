LG UltraGear 17G90Q, new lightweight and powerful gaming laptop

The South Korean company has surprised us with the LG UltraGear 17G90Q, a 17.3 inch gaming laptop It combines an elegant and discreet design with a high-quality premium finish, and a very powerful hardware configuration. We will talk a little later about its components, but I already tell you that we are before a team that will be able to move any current title with maximum quality and ray tracing activated.

Externally, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q is emerging as a fairly light team for the category, and the format, in which it is framed since, as we have anticipated, it mounts a 17.3-inch panel, and has a high-end hardware configuration. This requires integrating a high-performance cooling system, with all that this implies in terms of occupied space and weight. Its weight is 2.64 kilograms, and it measures 400 x 271.6 x 20.9 ~ 21.4 mm.

As we can see in the cover image, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q has a metallic finish and adopts a very angular line, a finish that I particularly like a lot. The keyboard features individual per-key RGB LED lighting, which means it offers a high degree of customization, and the touchpad is integrated right at the bottom (in the center position).

On the lid of the LG UltraGear 17G90Q we can see the LG logo, which seems to also have an RGB LED lighting system. The chassis it is made of aluminum, a material that, as many of our readers will know, is considered “premium”, not only because of the sensations it transmits to the touch, but also because it is light and resistant.

LG UltraGear 17G90Q specifications

17.3-inch IPS-type screen, with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, viewing angles of 178 degrees, a refresh rate of 300 Hz, 16: 9 aspect ratio and a response time of 1 ms. Reproduces 99% of the sRGB color space.

Intel Core Gen 11 (Tiger Lake-H) processor with up to 8 cores and 16 threads.

GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Max-Q graphics card.

16GB-32GB of RAM (optional). Two RAM slots.

Two M.2 PCIE NVMe SSD slots.

Chassis made of aluminum.

93 Wh battery.

Per-key RGB LED backlit keyboard.

Connectivity: USB 4 Gen 3 × 2 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 × 1 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 2 × 1 (x2), HDMI, RJ45, DC-In, microSD / UFS.

Fingerprint reader on the power button.

Front camera FHD with infrared.

Dual microphones.

Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

Four speakers of 2 watts each compatible with DTS X Ultra.

Vapor chamber based cooling system.

Measurements and weight: 400 x 271.6 x 20.9 ~ 21.4 mm, 2.64 kilograms.

As we anticipated, the LG UltraGear 17G90Q ranks at the top of the industry, thanks to that combination of Intel Tiger Lake-H CPUs and GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Max-Q GPUs, although LG has not given exact details on the exact models you plan to mount, and we do not know the specific TDP of that GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile Max-Q. These are important nuances, since in the end they will determine, to a large extent, the performance that it will be able to offer.

We also do not know the price that the LG UltraGear 17G90Q will have, but we do know that it will arrive first in the United States and North Korea during the first quarter of 2022, and that from that date will be extended to other markets.