LG launches new UltraGear gaming monitors with 4K resolution and 144 Hz

A lg updated its line of UltraGear gaming monitors with two new models. The products stand out for having 4K resolution, support for refresh rates up to 144 Hz and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR). LG's new monitors are identified as 27GR93U-B and 32GR93U-B, and share many specifications with each other, with the exception of screen size. As their names suggest, the devices are 27 and 32 inches respectively.





The response time is 1ms and NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium frame synchronization technologies are supported. The new monitors are also VesaDisplayHDR 400 certified and cover 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. According to LG, with these new products, the user can enjoy a "more realistic and immersive" experience, in addition to helping those who want to use the monitor for other purposes, such as image editing and playback of movies and series.





As for connectivity, both monitors have two HDMI 2.1 inputs, one DisplayPort 1.4 and three USB 2.0 ports. There’s also a 3.5mm headphone port with support for DTS Headphone:X technology via virtual surround audio. Xbox Game Pass in April 2023: See more games coming and going Still according to LG, the devices had an improvement in energy savings, with a consumption of 50 W in the 27-inch model, and 65 W in the 32-inch option. The design features adjustable hexagonal RGB lighting strips.

price and availability

The 27GR93U-B and 32GR93U-B monitors from the UltraGear line already appear on LG's official website, but prices have not yet been revealed. In Hong Kong stores, the products can be found with prices equivalent to BRL 2,768 in direct conversion. There is still no information about the official sale of the new monitors in Europe.

