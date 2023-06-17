Let no one see your Android notifications: disable them on the lock screen

- Advertisement -

Could you live without seeing on the screen? You have to be realistic: it is completely possible. But it is no less true that you would have to get used to it once this option is common on phones. Notifications on the lock screen save you time and let you know what you’ve been missing in a very accessible way, but you may need to them. Apart from the comforts that this offers, it is also true that they can display sensitive information that anyone can see if you are not attentive. Some examples of what we say are your email, usernames and even details about your daily life, such as your personal relationships or place of work. If this is unsettling for you, know that you may want to adjust how your Android lock screen notifications work. Hide all notifications on the lock screen Your Google operating system device offers several options for choosing the level of detail displayed on the lock screen notifications. But there is one that we are going to focus on: completely hide notifications. Here’s what you need to do to get there: Note: The options may have different naming on your phone, but the instructions are generally the same on all Android devices. The steps you have to take on your Android To hide all notifications on the lock screen of your Android device, open the Settings app. Now, look for the section Notifications> Notifications on the lock screen. When using this option you will see that there are some possibilities of choice, but you have to use the one called Do not show any notification. Once you have done these steps, all notifications will be hidden on the lock screen of your Android device. Obviously, this provides a higher level of privacy and security by preventing unauthorized people from viewing sensitive information on your phone. In addition to hiding all notifications, you can also choose to turn off sensitive notifications, giving you more control over how notifications work on your Android’s lock screen. Control sensitive notifications Here’s what you have to do to achieve this: go back to the notification settings on your Android device. Look for the “Sensitive notifications” option – or an option with a similar name – and turn it off. This will ensure that sensitive details, such as message content or sender, are not displayed in lock screen notifications. It’s important to find a balance between convenience and privacy when setting up notifications on your Android device’s lock screen. Be sure to regularly review and adjust these settings to keep your information safe and secure. >