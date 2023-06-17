Dell really wants you to buy this 2-in-1 laptop today

- Advertisement -

Need a dependable, cheap laptop? Dell is a great place to look. Not only do they make some of our favorite laptops, they also have awesome that cut the prices practically in half. This Inspiron 14 2-in-1, for instance, is on sale for $500 after a $300 discount. Check it out before the sale ends or the laptop sells out.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 14

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop promises smooth performance to help you quickly accomplish your daily workload. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, plus 8GB of RAM that’s the recommended starting point for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device is also ready for use right away because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, which offers plenty of storage space for all of your important files and essential software.

What sets the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop apart from traditional laptops, however, is its ability to transform between laptop mode and tablet mode. A 2-in-1 laptop combines the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, according to our laptop buying guide, and that’s the case here with the 360-degree hinges that attach the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop’s 14-inch Full HD+ touchscreen to its body. From laptop mode, you just have to fold the display all the way back to change to tablet mode, and you can do this depending on what you need in any given situation.

For those who can’t decide what to buy from all of the laptop deals that are out there, you may want to consider going for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. The versatile and reliable device is currently available from Dell at $300 off, pulling its price down to $500 from $800. However, this lowered price probably won’t last long, so if you want get the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop with a discount, you’ll need to add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

