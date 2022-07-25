How to disable the new Twitter notification sound

HomeTech NewsAppsHow to disable the new Twitter notification sound

By Brian Adam
In the latest Twitter update there has been a sound notification to indicate that the TL has been refreshed (timeline) showing new tweets, when receiving private messages… a little chirping sound that resembles a kind of robotic bird.

Twitter’s new sound notification is used to indicate that private messages have been received or that the timeline has been updated

A sound that has enchanted some users but that others hate. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to eliminate it and stop being a nuisance.

-Mute the mobile: It is the most obvious way, although it is a bit of a “dead dog, the rage is over” because the new Twitter notification will not be heard… but neither will any other.

-Turn off Twitter sound effects: The next step is to deactivate only the notifications of the Twitter application, so that the mobile does not notify acoustically of the rest of the notifications and it is only those of the little bird application that do not bother.

How to enable notification history in One UI 3.0

To achieve this depends on whether the terminal is iOS or Android. In the case of the Apple operating system, you have to access the application itself, click on the user’s profile picture and follow the path “Settings and privacy – Accessibility, screen and languages ​​- Screen and sounds”, where you will have to deactivate the button of sound effects.

On Android, on the other hand, you have to follow the path “Settings and privacy – Accessibility, screen and languages ​​– Screen”, where you can deactivate the sound effects.

Obviously this option also mute all other beeps that the Twitter app may emitso it will be recommended only for those who prioritize eliminating this new sound indication of the TL refresh that some seem to have bothered so much.

In any case, one more way to adjust the enjoyment in the use of Twitter to personal preferences, as is the case with the possibility of muting words or hashtags in the TL.

