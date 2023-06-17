The most effective method for the growth of a company: Conversational Marketing

- Advertisement -

Beyond what a company can offer, attract the user It is essential for sales to be successful. on a digital level, since it is more important to retain them and to be with us, than to simply satisfy only their needs. That is why we must ensure Customer experience.

In this sense, we can currently take advantage of various conversational marketing technological tools, such as chatbots, which are widely used on websites and social networks, as they allow streamline interaction with users.

These chats are the replacement for the old forms and have the ability to build relationships and authentic experiences with those who enter the web.

However, it is not as simple as it sounds, since it requires knowledge in the area for the method to have results.

What is Conversational Marketing?

It is possible that surfing the Internet we have met a chat window within a website that offers us help or taking a look at a product we have started a conversation with the supplier. These are all conversational marketing strategies.

Due to the advancement of technology, we are facing a new dimension in the sales sector, which seeks to create a personal connection with its customers.

One of the main characteristics of this type of marketing is to achieve a direct relationship and provide accessibility to potential customers of a product or service through digital platforms, to answer your questions and offer solutions.

Is conversational marketing the same as live chat?

It is common for this to be confused with any conversation that a representative or an entity may have, which is a mistake. You can’t compare conversational marketing to live chatbecause it is not a single tool and/or dialog.

For example, Mail, Facebook or WhatsApp are channels that allow you to establish chats, on the other hand, marketing are all strategies to change preferences of the customer and not just have a conversation.

However, live chat is a strategy that conversational marketing can adopt to improve the image of the brand and please the customer.

How to implement conversational marketing strategies?

Regarding the idea of ​​a chatbot taking care of the conversations, it is necessary that the chat appear to be real to the point of appearing to be a person. To achieve this, we must work on the default responses and adjust them, so that they are not perceived as a machine.

we must also choose channels with a wide range of users. WhatsApp Business It is probably the most suitable as it is widely used, so incorporating it can offer great advantages to your business.

Another step is meet the customer analyzing your movements, interests and your inclination to the products, because this will help us save time to know what to recommend.

The last point is to get in touch with the user personally, since bots cannot be replaced 100%, so we must spend time to specify and clarify details.

What are the benefits of conversational commerce in companies?

Among the benefits it brings to companies, the most obvious is that its use will help us create significant relationships through direct contact with the client, which in turn improve user understandinggiving them warmth so that they can share what they really want.

In addition, allows you to customize the serviceso you understand trends and make better-informed decisions that are helpful in solving problems.

Besides, makes it easy to reach new audiences by having access to the latest technology in platforms. It is even convenient to show off the personality of our company through videos, emojis and copywriting to reinforce your image.