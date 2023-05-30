LegacyAI runs ChatGPT on Mac OS 7 up to OS X El Capitan 10.11

ChatGPT remains at the center of attention in the world of technology and artificial intelligence and has recently reached more systems. After being released for iPhone users, a solution has arrived for those who want to use OpenAI features on older Mac systems. In that case, the program LegacyAI runs from Mac OS 7 to OS X El Capitan 10.11.
Developed by Manticore Software, the application offers, in addition to text generation features, the ability to save chats for future reference and the possibility of using its own proxy server.
Manticore’s guidance is that, as the HTTPS standard was created after the release of Mac OS versions 7, 8 and 9, the user should not share sensitive or personal information in the program —security and privacy issues in these AI tools are a worldwide concern.
LegacyAI is free, but you can help support the costs of the API and running the proxy by making a donation on the official website. Minimum requirements include a Motorola 68020 CPU, at least 1.6MB of RAM and 565KB of free space. The program can be downloaded for free in different versions from the official website.