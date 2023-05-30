LegacyAI runs ChatGPT on Mac OS 7 up to OS X El Capitan 10.11

ChatGPT remains at the center of attention in the world of technology and artificial intelligence and has recently reached more systems. After being released for iPhone users, a solution has arrived for those who want to use OpenAI features on older Mac systems. In that case, the program LegacyAI runs from Mac OS 7 to OS X El Capitan 10.11.

Developed by Manticore Software, the application offers, in addition to text generation features, the ability to save chats for future reference and the possibility of using its own proxy server.