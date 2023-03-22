Keyboard shortcuts for Gmail and save time

gmail It is one of the most used email platforms in the world, either by user on a personal level or by companies as a work tool. Therefore, there are a series of shortcuts that make life easier so that by pressing a series of buttons, actions that take longer to perform are fulfilled.

Additionally, people can customize combinations to find the comfort they want, according to the functions they use the most or the movements that are easiest for them to perform, also being a form of accessibility.

How to activate shortcuts in Gmail

Before looking at what the recommended commands are, it is important to activate them first. For this you must open gmail in the web browser and go to the ‘Settings’ option, which is in the upper right corner.

Once there you have to go to ‘See all settings’ and go down until you reach the ‘Key combinations’ section. In this section, choose the ‘enable’ option and then click ‘Save changes’ so that everything is ready.

Shortcuts for Gmail

quick navigation

– g + a: go to all

– g+c: go to Contacts

– g+d: go to Drafts

– g+i: go to inbox

– g+t: go to Sent

-g+k: go to Tasks

– G+s: go to Featured Conversations

– g+b: go to postponed conversations

– g+l: go to the search for labels (labels)

– g+n: go next page

– g+p: go next page

– or: return to conversation list

– k: most recent conversation

– J: previous conversation

– ` : go to the next section of Received

– ~ : go to the previous section of Received

– / : search mail

– Enter: open conversation

– . : open the More Actions menu

reading messages

x: select conversation

A: reply

Shift + r (capital r): reply in a new window

to: Answer everyone

shift + a (uppercase a): reply to all in a new window

and: file

F: Resend

Shift + f (capital f): forward in a new window

me: mute the conversation

n: next message (in a conversation

Q: previous message

s: spotlight/navigate among superstars

z: undo last action

!: report as spam

#: eliminate

b: postpone

v: open the Move To menu

him: Mark as read

(eat): change cursor to toolbar

+: mark as important (you can also use “+”)

-(less): mark as not important

;: show everything

:: Hide all

_ (low bar): mark as unread the messages from the selected one

[: eliminar etiqueta e ir a la siguiente conversación

]: delete tag and go to previous conversation

Shift + I (capital i): Mark as read

Shift + U (uppercase u): Mark as unread

Shift + N (capital n): update the conversation

Shift + T (capital t): add the conversation to Tasks

How to customize commands

In case these shortcuts are not comfortable to use, there is a way to change them to suit each one. For that you must go to ‘Settings’ in the mail.

After being there, look for the ‘See all settings’ section, then click on ‘Advanced’ and finally on ‘Custom key combinations’.

You must save the changes, close the tab and reopen gmail to go back to Settings> See all settings> Key combinations and make the desired changes there.