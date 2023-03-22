One UI 5.1 on Galaxy S22, Z Fold and Flip 4: rollout in progress in Italy!

Burst of updates for Samsung smartphones and smartwatches. The Ultra and in all likelihood also the Galaxy S22+ and “base” S22, the two foldable Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 and 4 smartwatches have received a notification in the last few hours. For the former there is the One UI 5.1the firmware that has accompanied the Galaxy S23 since its launch, so to see the new features in action, we invite you to read the Ultra review, for the wearable (we are sure only for Galaxy Watch 4) the firmware R870XXU1GWB1/R8700XM1GWB1 which is sent when the paired Galaxy is updated to One UI 5.1.

There One UI 5.1 weighs about 2GB, the firmware for the watch is just under 330 MB. We leave you with the screenshots and al One UI 5.1 changelog with the knowledge that within a few days the number of Galaxy that will receive the latest version of the user interface based on Android 13 will grow significantly.

WHAT’S NEW IN ONE UI 5.1

Room and Gallery quickly change the color tone of selfies Changing the color tone of your selfies is now easier using the Effects button at the top of the screen. discover Expert RAW Expert RAW allows you to take high quality photos and is perfect for those who want to take full control and edit photos later. Now accessing Expert RAW is easier, directly from the menu More in the room. Nearby Share, Android’s answer to AirDrop note: only available on Galaxy S23, Z Fold 4, S22 Ultra, Z Fold 3, S21 Ultra, Note 20 Ultra and Z Fold 2. create a shared family album With Family Album Shared, sharing photos with your family members is easier than ever. Gallery will recommend photos to add to the shared family album by recognizing the faces of your family members in the photos. greater versatility processing automatically removes shadows and reflections to make your photos look great. This also applies to GIFs, which gain in resolution and clarity revamped information screen Swipe up while viewing an image or video in the gallery to see where and when the image was taken, on which device, where it’s stored, and more more powerful search You can now search for more than one person or subject in your Gallery at the same time. You can even search for people without tagging their name, just by tapping on their faces. choose where to save your screenshots and screen recordings you can save screenshots and screen recordings in a folder of your choice, with the appropriate entry in advanced features.

AR Zones and AR Emojis use up to 3 emojis in AR Emoji Camera take fun photos and videos with friends (up to 3) in Mask mode. You can replace your friends’ faces with other characters by tapping on the emoji AR Doodles layout and editing improvements brushes now available on the AR Doodle home screen for faster access. You can also resize and move drawings even after they’ve been created, and the new Eraser tool lets you erase even areas of drawings without erasing them completely.

Widgets check the battery level from your devices the new widget lets you check the battery level of your Galaxy devices. Directly from the home screen you can check the remaining level of smartphones, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch and other supported devices intuitive weather widget The new style of illustrations and the summary of current weather conditions make it easier for you to know the weather conditions, whether it is sunny, cloudy, raining or snowing.

Methods and routines change the background according to the mode set different wallpapers for the lock screen and home screen depending on your activities. Choose a background for work, one for training, and so on more actions for routines initiate automatic actions when you turn on Airplane Mode or Mobile Hotspot. Actions can now open some apps, change left/right audio balance, and more. New Actions let you control Quick Share and touch sensitivity, as well as change the ringtone or font font.

Connectivity collaboration in Samsung Notes Create a shared note that can be edited by more than one person at the same time. Write a report with colleagues, take notes for a group study, or draw a drawing with a friend. The possibilities are endless it’s easier to invite to Shared Apps Now you can more easily invite people to shared albums, notes and calendars using a link that can be sent via messenger, email and social apps. advanced multiple controls between Galaxy Book and smartphone Now you can use your Galaxy Book’s mouse, keyboard or trackpad not only with your Galaxy tablet but also with your Galaxy smartphone. You can easily copy and paste text or drag and drop images from one device to another as if you were doing it within the same device. note: only possible with selected Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Tabs and Galaxy Books. Works on tablets with One UI 4.1+, smartphones with One UI 5.1+ and Galaxy Books released in 2021 or later with Samsung v1.5 (Intel) or Samsung Settings v3.3 (ARM). Availability varies by model. media output for Wi-Fi speakers if you want to continue listening to music on Wi-Fi speakers via Spotify Connect or Chromecast built-in, just open Media Output from the Quick Access Toolbar, not from the streaming app. continue browsing from your PC if you navigate through Samsung Internet on your smartphone and then move on to your PC, you can easily find the sites you have opened on your smartphone and continue browsing using your PC browser.

Multitasking minimize windows or switch to full screen mode more easily now you can minimize or full screen an application window without going to the Options menu. Just drag one of the corners access your most used applications in split screen when you launch split screen, the apps you use most often will be shown among the recently used apps to help you find them faster

Samsung DeX improved multitasking in DeX in split screen mode you can drag the divider in the center of the screen to resize both windows. You can also dock a window to one of the corners to make it occupy a quarter of the screen.

Settings setting suggestions Tips now appear at the top of the settings section, letting you discover cool features to try or which sections need attention.

Samsung Internet improved search now you can filter bookmarks by folder names or tabs by group name. Improved search logic lets you find what you’re looking for even if something is misspelled.

Setup Wizard now it’s easier and faster to set up a Galaxy for the first time switching from a Galaxy or other Android to a new Galaxy, just scan the QR code on the old device to automatically transfer known Wi-Fi networks, Samsung or Google accounts to the new device without typing anything

Weather forecast detailed weather information at a glance Useful weather information is now shown on the Weather app home screen. You can check severe weather alerts, daily bulletins, precipitation and temperature graph.

Further changes ​ Spotify tips Smart Suggestions Widget now recommends tracks and playlists from Spotify based on your current activity. Get the perfect tunes for driving, training and more. To receive the tips, you must be signed in to a Spotify account using the latest version of the Spotify app.



(update February 13, 2023, 3:15 pm)