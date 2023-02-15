Rain of news on WhatsApp: sending 100 photos, better descriptions and more

- Advertisement -

It is clear that WhatsApp has radically changed its way of working in what has to do with the arrival of improvements, something that is normal considering how hard the competition is. Of course, some of them remain in an excessively long test phase, everything must be said. The fact is that the company has launched new use options for everyone that are most interesting. In the development itself, it has been possible to see what is new in the most widely used messaging application worldwide. And, among the things that have advanced, is an improvement in the image sharing section and, also, that the descriptions of some of the elements that are shared are now much more complete. Everything that we are going to indicate can be enjoyed in the stable version of WhatsApp, both for iOS and Android. The news that comes to WhatsApp There are four options that are now new in the app that belongs to Meta, which is the current owner of WhatsApp. Therefore, what has been released is not bad at all so that all users can take much better advantage of the most widely used development worldwide in what has to do with messaging. They are the following: Sending more photos at the same time: an improvement that is important, since sometimes the thirty that were the limit until now fell short (for example, if vacation images were shared). The fact is that it has been decided to increase the number to 100. A progress that is positive and that, to be sure, will help on some occasion. Avatars for everyone: to date, the option of using these creations -something that it is done in the Settings – it was not available to all users globally. This is something that has changed and from now on anyone with the app can do this. The simplicity in the process to generate avatars is very high, and the results are not bad at all. The documents with the best descriptions: when sharing them, something that is already present in the images or videos when they are sent with WhatsApp is added to these types of files. We are talking about a small description in the form of text. Therefore, in one go it is possible to send a text and an explanation of what will be found in it. Very useful, everything must be said. New options in the groups: functions that are important do not arrive, but they do help. Thus, both the description of this and the subject, from now on, can reach 2,048 characters -for the 512 maximum that could be done to date-. Something that will help make everything much clearer. The ones we have mentioned that WhatsApp launches for everyone are not spectacular improvements, but the truth is that, for more than one, they will surely be of great help when it comes to taking advantage of all the options of this messaging application. >