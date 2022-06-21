Kate Bosworth and Justin Long pose for loved-up pic by the River Liffey

Hollywood stars Kate Bosworth and ustin Long shared a loved-up of themselves by the River Liffey as the pair arrived in Dublin at the weekend.

Justin is currently filming a Christmas movie with Amy Huberman’s brother Mark and Normal People star India Mullen.

Kate has been supportive of her long-distance relationship and has committed to flying in to see Justin while he is busy filming the festive flick.

While Kate didn’t formally caption the photo , which included a shamrock and a yellow heart emoji, her boyfriend playfully made a joke in the comments.

“First! Er… second,” he said of his race to comment before any other Instagram users. “Third if you count bots.”

Last month, the couple made their relationship Instagram official as they enjoyed a holiday in Ireland.

Justin posted a series of photos of them sharing a pint of Guinness to social media, captioning the photos with a green heart and Ireland flag emojis.

Kate commented on the slideshow of photos: “I’m the luckiest,” followed by a shamrock, stars and kissing face emojis.

In March, the House of Darkness actress was spotted in LA with Justin and in April, before the pair formally confirmed their relationship, they were photographed kissing on a beach in Hawaii.

