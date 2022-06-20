Internet Explorer disappears definitively after 27 years

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Microsoft has finally withdrawn the end-user version of Internet Explorer, its flagship Internet browser. The company had already announced its intention to withdraw Internet Explorer from the market last year, but even so, the move has caught some users by surprise.

Microsoft Internet Explorer was released in 1995

In a context in which Google Chrome dominates the market, with a 60% share on desktop computers, followed by Mozilla Firefox and Apple’s Safari, Microsoft no longer saw any point in maintaining Internet Explorer and devoting resources both to its development and to the resolution of possible bugs.

In addition, having released another Internet browser, Microsoft Edge, along with Windows 10 in 2015, and which had more features and security, it seemed unnecessary to continue devoting resources to Internet Explorer. In addition, the launch of smartphones and the greater use of the Internet from mobile devices had caused a considerable drop in the use of Internet Explorer.

Now, Internet Explorer users will be redirected to use Microsoft Edge, which curiously retains an “Internet Explorer Mode” but only for developers, who have access to the browser’s native applications.

Internet Explorer was released in 1995, introduced by Bill Gatesand in conjunction with Windows 95. At the time, it revolutionized Internet access, reaching a 94% market share during the last decade of the last century.

However, the advances experienced in Internet communications and the change in use by Internet users, who now prefer to connect on the move instead of from the desktop, as well as the appearance of competitors that have grown a lot in a short time, has led Microsoft to abandon a mythical product for the company, which has been serving users for the last 27 years. From now on, it will be replaced by Microsoft Edge.