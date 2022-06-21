The price of RAM keeps falling

These are good times to change your PC or to update the current one. Whether we are talking about RAM, graphics card or other components, after a little over a year of sky-high prices, little or no stock and a resale market that now, with any luck, will be eating up your stock with reduction of balsamic vinegar of Modena with a garnish of roasted potatoes, prices are following the trend that we have been waiting for a long time.

Today we have seen several news about it, such as the price drop of the AMD Radeon 6000 even below the price recommended by the manufacturer, as well as the complicated situation of the miners, who now intend to flood the market with graphics cards that they bought to set up their farms, and it seems that the RAM memory market, which already gave us good news a few weeks ago, maintains and will continue, at least in the short term, that same trend.

[mb_related_posts1]

At least that’s what we can read at TechPowerUP, where they tell us that to the drop in RAM memory prices in the second quarter of this year, a similar movement will be added during the third, that is, that at least until September the forecast is that Both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM will continue to see their prices dropalthough they will do so at different speeds.

According to the data mentioned, the average indicates that during this second quarter the price of memory DDR4 RAM has dropped between 3% and 8%, while DDR4 has dropped between 0% and 5% (although we have seen data that indicated an even greater drop), to which is added the prediction that during July, August and September the terms will be reversed, that is, that DDR5 RAM will drop between 0% and 5 %, while DDR4 will do so in a somewhat more pronounced way, with between 3% and 8%.

Thus, barring any surprises, we can maintain our prediction that the second half of this 2022 will be a particularly good time for all purchases in this regard. Even more so if we take into account that in this period the new generations of AMD and Intel processors, and AMD, Intel and NVIDIA graphics cards will debut, which will surely translate into some additional price drop of the components of the current generation. If we add to this the drop in prices of RAM memory, and also that of SSD memories, the plan is more than promising.