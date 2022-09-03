“Joker: Folie à Deux” signs another great star in its cast

The sequel will feature Joaquin Phoenix returning to the lead role and Todd Phillips as director again. (Warner Bros.)

Todd Phillips will turn for the second time in the history of , the archenemy of Batman and one of the most important villains of DC Comics. under the title of Joker: a Deuxthe continuation will be starring Oscar winners joaquin phoenix Y Lady Gaga (in the role of Harley Quinn). Now a new star joined the cast and it’s about Brendan Gleeson in a still unknown role.

Apparently, not only his next work in the dramatic comedy The Banshees of Inisherin is going to generate a topic of conversation around the Irish actor, since the sequel to joker It is one of the most anticipated by the public. Phillips’ idea to bring this character back to life will be mainly musical, that is, we will see the protagonists dance and sing as in other productions of this film genre.

another- -star-in-its.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Brendan Gleeson is one of the new stars that will be part of the cast of “Joker: Folie à Deux”. (REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke) another- -star-in-its.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

For now, nothing is confirmed about whether the Phoenix tape has any link with the extended Universe of (DCEU) and, in fact, his path was created in a very independent way. The plot is set decades before Bruce Wayne assumed the alias of Batman and tells the origin of this Machiavellian personality, showing what his past was like and what led him to become an anarchist in the present.

- Advertisement -

joaquin phoenix gave life to a version of Arthur Fleck which was very reminiscent of the one we saw in the famous The Killing Joke, although with a very original twist and developed solely for the cinema. The star had to lose weight to characterize the role, as well as getting into this perverse mentality that, according to fiction, was born from her own childhood trauma and the pain of loneliness brought on by her neurodivergence.

The original film was released in 2019 and was one of the most successful of that year. (Warner Bros.)

doJoker: Folie a Deux Could it be told in the present?

Nothing is clear about whether Joker: Folie a Deux will continue to be between the 70s and 80s – the timeline was never specified – or if he will travel to the future to show how much Gotham City has changed from the event that he caused. It is known from animated series and comics that he met Dr. Harleen Quinzel when she worked as a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum.

When she is assigned to Arthur’s case, he manages to corrupt her to the point of making her fall in love with him and lose her mind. Later dubbed as harley quinnshe becomes one more villain of the universe of DC Comics and forges his own path beyond the romantic relationship he had with joker (see harley quinn on HBOMax).

Lady Gaga will play the famous Harley Quinn in the sequel. (REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona)

- Advertisement -

We saw her previously in the live action with the interpretation of margot robbiewho appeared in both films of the suicide squad and on his solo adventure Birds of prey. the brilliant singer Lady Gaga will go from A star Is Born Y Gucci’s house to give life to Harley, although in a version of which there are very few details.

Joker: Folie a Deux It will be released on October 4, 2024 in the United States.

: