This is the iPhone 14: case manufacturers leave nothing to the imagination

- Advertisement -

The case have done it again, and this time they have leaked in great detail the final design of the 14 both in its standard version and in its Pro version. In the first image that you will find just below these lines you can see a total of four covers that would correspond to the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max (starting at the top right and proceeding to the bottom right).

- Advertisement -

As we can see, all the covers confirm that the new Apple will go back to using a square island with rounded corners to house the rear cameras. The first case on the top right would be the iPhone 14 case, since it is the one with the smallest space for the island, and the one on its left would correspond to the iPhone 14 Max case. Both will have a dual camera setup.

The two cases below will be, from right to left, those of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both terminals will have a configuration of three rear cameras, an important detail that helps us understand why the hole for the island of the iPhone 14 Pro case is larger than that of the iPhone 14, although this will not be the only design difference. important. I have left another image just below with the names of each model associated with their respective cover so that you have it clearer.

As we said, this will not be the only important change in terms of design. We have already seen in previous leaks that Apple will use two different fronts in its new generation of smartphones, and thanks to the case manufacturers we have also been able to “confirm” it.

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will eliminate the notch that we saw in the current generation, and that has been in force since the arrival of the iPhone X in 2017. In the attached image you can see what will supposedly be the final design of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Maxand the two islands located at the top of the screen, a circular one where the front camera will go and another oval, where the Face ID sensors and interface will go.

Apple has confirmed that it will hold an event on September 7th to present the iPhone 14, so there is less left to find out. As always, we will cover the presentation event live, so if you want to be among the first to discover all the keys to the new smartphones from the apple company, you have an appointment with us next Wednesday.