Pixel 4 and 4 XL are removed from Android Beta Program before 13 QPR1 release

Earlier this week, Google updated the Beta website in preparation for the upcoming preview, and hinted at Android 14 in the process. Another implemented change also removes 4 and 4 XL phones from the Android 13 Beta Program.

The updated homepage does not have the list of supported devices, but this information was added to the FAQ, which is supposedly related to the current Android 13 QPR1 (Quarterly Platform Release) and shows the following devices:

pixel 4a

Pixel 4a (5G)

pixel 5

pixel 5a

pixel 6

Pixel 6 Pro

pixel 6a

As we can see, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL are absent from the list, although this is not surprising given that Android 13 QPR1 will only receive a stable release in December this year. Google’s top-of-the-line devices launched in 2019 will have their latest Android version and security updates guaranteed through October of this year. Even so, this is quite sad, even more so when we consider that, in theory, the Pixel 4 is more powerful than the models that were launched afterwards.