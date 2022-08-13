JavaLand 2023: Lectures and workshops wanted for the Java conference

The big Java community will take place again from March 21st to 23rd. From now on you can apply via the CfP with contributions for the program.

The conference will take place on March 21-23 next year. Developers can now apply with suggestions for and workshops. Submissions for the so-called Newcomer Program are now also welcome. JavaLand is a conference primarily aimed at Java developers, which is organized by iJUG, DOAG in cooperation with Heise Medien in the Phantasialand amusement park near Brühl.

Well-known and new streams

In the course of the Call for Proposals (CfP), contributions for the topic streams “Core Java & JVM Technologies”, “Enterprise Java”, “Programming Languages”, “Cloud, Containers & Infrastructure”, “Architecture”, “Methodology & Culture”, “Security”, “Quality & Testing”, “Data, Streaming & AI”, “Tools”, “UI & UX” and “What’s next?” searched. The JavaLand conference will ultimately present itself again with over 120 lectures, community activities, workshops, an accompanying exhibition as well as exchange and networking with amusement park flair.

The call for papers is still up September 26, 2022 open.

The newcomer program is now also open. The initiative is aimed at those who have had little or no stage experience, but still have exciting stories to tell about their projects. Experienced mentors provide support from the selection of the topic to the stage appearance. Interested newcomers can submit their suggestions by September 6 using a separate CfP form. For the first time you can also apply for the workshop day on March 23 via the CfP website.

The official conference program will be announced in early November. More information can be found on the conference website. Speakers will find helpful clues on a special page.

(Constant) growth in participants and community program

JavaLand has enjoyed growing popularity from year to year. In 2019, the organizers – the German Oracle User Group (DOAG), Heise Medien and iJUG, the interest group of German-speaking Java User Groups – welcomed around 2100 participants to Phantasialand. Compared to the 2018 edition, this meant an increase of around 200 visitors. It started in 2014 with around 800 visitors. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to the planning of the 2020 edition. The organizers had to cancel the conference. In 2021 there was an online edition, and this year in March there were at least 1200 participants again.