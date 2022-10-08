One of the most successful film series begins in 1962 with the debut film “Dr. No”: James Bond. The Double Zero Agent almost always has a helpful gadget at hand.​

James Bond in the cinema: 60 years of 007, cars and crazy gadgets

James Bond chases Dr. No (1962)

From Moscow with Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964) Fireball (1965) The Seventies: Diamonds Are Forever (1971) The Eighties: For Your Eyes Only (1981) Pierce Brosnan takes over: GoldenEye (1995) The Craig Era: Casino Royale (2006)

My Name is Bond, James Bond. The British Mi6 agent with the personnel number 007 makes his debut in 1953 in the novel “Casino Royale” by Ian Fleming, who himself had secret service experience. After a US television film from 1954 that has largely been forgotten today, Bond’s conquest of world cinema begins on October 5, 1962 with “Dr. No”, produced by Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman. They secure the rights to the books and found Eon Productions.

A trademark of the series are original gadgets, technical gimmicks such as exploding pens, which often enough save James Bond’s life. Safecrackers, tracking devices, X-ray glasses show the future. They are pioneers for many years, from which even the real secret services are inspired. In recent years, gadgets have taken a back seat to hand-made action. Much has already been invented; the spectator is spoiled; and James Bond has had competition from series like “Mission: Impossible” with Tom Cruise.

James Bond chases Dr. No (1962)

First of all, the technical gimmicks are limited. In the debut Dr. No, Sean Connery is armed only with a pistol and a Geiger counter. The other side is a bit further: The mysterious island of Crab Key is guarded by a “dragon” – an armored car with a flamethrower. The villains know how to bite down on a cigarette with a cyanide capsule at the right moment.

However, James Bond has the most respect for the tarantula, the famous film spider Belinda, which was used in many films at the time: when it climbs over Bond’s arm and shoulders, a double and a pane of glass are sometimes used as protection.





Samsung announces a new Smart TV, it is giant and brings this amazing technology Greetings from Moscow: shoes with poisoned knife tips. (Image: Eon)

From Moscow with Love (1963)

The second Bond film is perhaps the most realistic; Connery was particularly fond of him. Here he is given the first real gadget of the series by Master of Arms Q (who makes his debut): a leather case stuffed with secrets. Featuring a throwing knife, a disassembled rifle with scope and infrared beam, ammunition, gold pieces and a tear gas cartridge disguised as a powder gun. There is also space in the case for the small bug detector that Bond uses to examine a hotel telephone.

Unforgotten in the film are the practical shoes worn by the SPECTER agents, who, if requested, will bring out a poisoned knife tip. Even the petite villain Rosa Klebb makes brave secret agents sweat with it.





Goldfinger’s mute bodyguard Oddjob with deadly hat. (Image: Eon)

Goldfinger (1964)

With “Goldfinger” comes the final breakthrough for the series. Of course, this is also thanks to the charismatic antagonist Gert Fröbe (who is so convincing that they try to get him to play Goldfinger’s twin brother in another Bond film) and the title song by Shirley Bassey, which is now a classic.

But the star of the film is Bond’s car. The first appearance of the Aston Martin DB5, which can be seen in a total of nine Bond films. And what he can do! Bulletproof discs. Extendable protection for the rear window to withstand heavier calibers. Rotating license plate. A screen to show the position of mini transmitters. Two machine guns in front. An ejection seat for unwelcome passengers. Oil trail, smoke generator and crow’s feet to shake off pursuers. A tire slasher.





Goldfinger: The first and most famous Bond car – Aston Martin DB5. (Image: Eon)

The film’s production team visits the Aston Martin factories to discuss a custom build. From the outside, the vehicle should look like a production model; but inside are full of the deadly surprises that Fleming speaks of in his books. There Bond drives an Aston Martin DB III; the currently fastest model DB5 is used for the film. At first, the engineers are not enthusiastic about designing individual pieces for a film, but they hope for publicity. Which in the end works better than one can dream of.

But it’s never just the cars at Bond. Also impressive is the beam of light that cuts Gold and nearly Bond in two: a laser is seen for the first time in a feature film. In addition to Fröbe, there is a second iconic villain: the mute muscleman Oddjob, whose hat brim reinforced with steel blades is a deadly weapon.