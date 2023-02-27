Jacket with fall detection, heating and flexible lighting system

Are you an intrepid adventurer who enjoys outdoor activities? Do you like to explore mountains, rivers and trails? Are you concerned about your safety and comfort in extreme weather conditions? If your answer is yes, pay attention, because now the clothes can help more with the subject.

PYKRS has designed a jacket that it calls “smart”, although it has little to do with intelligence. What he has is an app that allows you to configure its variables, making it protect you from falls, keep you warm in cold conditions and make you visible in night activities. This jacket is not only innovative, but also uniquely designed and made from high-quality, sustainable materials.

fall protection

The PYKRS smart jacket has a fall detection system that alerts your emergency contacts in the event of an accident. The advanced technology in this jacket monitors your movements and detects if you take a fall, giving you greater security and peace of mind while you perform your outdoor activities.

thermal comfort

The PYKRS Smart Jacket also has a heating system that you can control via a mobile app. This system keeps your body warm in cold weather conditions and allows you to enjoy your outdoor adventures without worrying about the weather. The design is comfortable and lightweight, allowing you to move freely and enjoy your activities to the fullest.

visibility in the dark

The PYKRS smart jacket has a flexible lighting system that makes you visible in night activities. This system is controlled through the mobile application and provides greater visibility and security in dark environments.

Made with 100% sustainable and high-quality materials, it is available in different models, sizes and colors for men and women, now available at pykrs.com.