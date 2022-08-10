iX workshop: emergency planning for security emergencies

In the three-day online course, you will develop your guidelines for professional IT step by step and interactively. Get a discount until August 22nd.

No company is immune to becoming a victim of asecurity-solutions-endangers-security-many-companies-are-reacting-to-the-increasingly-frequent-and-complex-cyber-attacks-by-purchasing-additional-security-tools-however-such-a-pa/"> cyber attack. Emergency planning helps to do the right thing quickly in an emergency and to prevent worse things from happening. In the three-day online training course on emergency planning and emergency exercises, you will develop step-by-step guidelines for professional IT emergency planning for your company under the guidance of an experienced speaker, including the emergency exercises required for verification.

You will get to know the most important standards and methods for IT emergency management and learn how to identify and assess IT risks. Other topics are the structure of the IT emergency documentation including recovery planning, the establishment of a reactive IT emergency organization and the implementation and evaluation of emergency exercises.

Workshop for responsible persons

The training is aimed at IT emergency managers, directors, security officers, CISOs, business continuity managers, risk managers and auditors. Participants should have basic knowledge of IT security and organizational structures and processes in IT. The speaker Lukas Reike-Kunze from HiSolutions is a specialist in business continuity management, information security, IT emergency management and IT risk management. As a crisis coach, he accompanies organizations, companies and critical infrastructure operators in the event of a crisis on all questions of event management.

The workshop will take place from 19 to 21 September 2022 via video conference. The number of participants is limited to 20 people to ensure an intensive exchange and enough space for your own questions. A current browser is sufficient to participate. If you book by August 22, you will receive an early bird discount of 10 percent.