Less than a week after their debut on the market they emerge new major rumors about the sales prices of galaxy-z-fold-4-and-galaxy-z-flip-4-these-will-be-their-features-and-prices/">Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It is certainly not the first time that we talk about how much the devices that Samsung will announce will cost next Wednesday, August 10: several hypotheses had recently leaked both for the two folding smartphones, and for the renewed range of smartwatches. In both cases, however, reference was made to extra-European markets.

It is OnLeaks to provide us with the most recent information on the subject, specifying:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: 1,799 euros 512GB: 1,919 euros

Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB: 1,109 euros 256GB: 1,169 euros

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth: 299 euros LTE: 349 euros

Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth: 329 euros LTE: € 379

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth: 469 euros LTE: 499 euros



The prices, indicated in euros, refer to the French market. Comparing the prices with those of the current generation, it emerges that:

Galaxy Z Fold 4 256GB: 50 euros less than Z Fold 3, 30 euros less than 512GB

Galaxy Z Flip 4 128GB: 10 euros more than Z Flip 3, 20 euros more for 256GB

Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: 30 euros more than Galaxy Watch 4 40mm, both for the Bluetooth and LTE versions

Galaxy Watch 5 44mm: 30 euros more than Galaxy Watch 4 44mm for both Bluetooth and LTE

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm: a difficult comparison to make, as it represents a novelty for Samsung. Compared to the Classic 46mm, however, it costs 70 euros more in the Bluetooth version and 100 euros more with LTE connectivity.

Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 ProNAME CHANGE TO THE HORIZON?

We also talk about Z, letter which unfortunately in the collective image recalls in these times the Russian troops engaged in the war against Ukraine. Samsung had already changed the name to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia by simplifying it to Galaxy Fold 3 And Galaxy Flip 3 (without Z, therefore). Sure, the Z choice from the South Korean manufacturer has nothing to do with the conflict, rather recalling the fold of both its smartphones. Fold and Flip however, they may be enough to invoke the idea of ​​foldable. We will be certain only on 10 August.