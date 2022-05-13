Apple, selected the developers who will participate live in the WWDC

Those who wanted to participate in the presence had to submit an application in recent days on the Apple Developer site in the hope of being selected. In these hours, the Cupertino company is starting to send invitations to the “lucky ones” who have been chosen later a “random selection process” .

The Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held June 6-10 and will be streamed. This year, however, given the progressive improvement in the health situation, Apple has also foreseen the free presence in its Steve Jobs Theater of a limited number of developers and professionals who will be able to attend the keynote together with the company’s engineers and designers.

In order to access Apple Park, participants must “follow the health and safety protocols” expected including, of course, a negative COVID-19 test no older than three days from the date of the event. Masks are “currently” optional as everything may change at any time due to local laws.

The selected people will not only be able to attend the event, but will also have the opportunity to take a preview tour of the facilities of the new Developer Center built at Apple Park.

The opening keynote will be held on June 6th starting at 7pm, Italian time. As usual, HDblog.it will follow and comment on the event with a LIVE BLOG and a live video on Twitch starting at 18:45. Everything can be followed and commented on by users.

The WWDC, remember, will be an opportunity for Apple to announce the new in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOSat the same time, it will allow developers around the world to engage with engineers and have access to Apple technologies to learn how to create interactive apps and experiences.