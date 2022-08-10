heiseshow: Turning the wheel – do smart thermostats help us through the winter?

1.5 million are to be installed in households in the EU to save energy. We talk about what the technology can – and what not.

Screw on, adjust – save money: Manufacturers of smart thermostats promise that the technology makes it easy to save on heating costs. That would be all the more lucrative in the winter months, when there is a risk of energy shortages and immense increases in gas and electricity costs. The European Union even wants to bring 1.5 million of these small devices into households to make a contribution. Johannes Schuster from Mac & i took a closer look at a whole range of the little helpers for a test report.

When do the thermostats pay off? How easy are they to install? What about the “battery hunger” of energy-saving devices? How suitable are they really for everyday use? And what technical requirements does a household have to have for smartphones and thermostats to speak the same language?

Malte Kirchner (@maltekir) with Mac & i editor Johannes Schuster in a new episode of #voonzeshow, live from 12 noon.

