HomeSocial NetworksFacebook#heiseshow: Turning the wheel - do smart thermostats help us through the...

#heiseshow: Turning the wheel – do smart thermostats help us through the winter?

Social NetworksFacebookTwitterYoutubeTech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
heiseshow turning the wheel do smart thermostats help us.jpeg
heiseshow turning the wheel do smart thermostats help us.jpeg
- Advertisement -

1.5 million smart thermostats are to be installed in households in the EU to save energy. We talk about what the technology can – and what not.

 

Screw on, adjust – save money: Manufacturers of smart thermostats promise that the technology makes it easy to save on heating costs. That would be all the more lucrative in the winter months, when there is a risk of energy shortages and immense increases in gas and electricity costs. The European Union even wants to bring 1.5 million of these small devices into households to make a contribution. Johannes Schuster from Mac & i took a closer look at a whole range of the little helpers for a test report.

When do the thermostats pay off? How easy are they to install? What about the “battery hunger” of energy-saving devices? How suitable are they really for everyday use? And what technical requirements does a household have to have for smartphones and thermostats to speak the same language?

Malte Kirchner (@maltekir) with Mac & i editor Johannes Schuster in a new episode of #voonzeshow, live from 12 noon.

Sending money to your contacts and paying for services has never been easier

Questions to the moderators and guests can be asked during the show in the YouTube chat, on our Twitch channel (twitch.tv/voonzeonline), by e-mail, in the voonze forum, on Facebook and on Twitter (hashtag #voonzeshow). .

Questions and comments that are not sent to us during the live broadcast will be noted. We’re trying to incorporate them into the current show. Suggestions for topics for the next issue between the programs are always welcome.

The #voonzeshow is streamed live on voonze online every Thursday at 12 noon. The moderator team consisting of Kristina Beer (@bee_k_bee), Martin Holland (@fingolas), Malte Kirchner (@maltekir) and Juergen Kuri (@jkuri) takes turns leading the 45-minute talk show, in which current developments are discussed with colleagues and guests who are connected.

After the live broadcast, the show is available to watch and listen to.

The episodes are available to listen to or watch in SD (360p) or HD (720p). You can find the links to the RSS feeds in the adjacent box.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Cybersecurity

iX workshop: emergency planning for security emergencies

In the three-day online course, you will develop your guidelines for professional IT emergency...
Android

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4, here are the possible European prices. Final farewell to the Z?

Less than a week after their debut on the market they emerge new major...
Apple

A comparison of six web whiteboards for meetings and workshops

Digital whiteboards help when working groups are to develop and evaluate new ideas in...
Tech News

Summer, sun, overheating: How to protect your PC from overheating

If games stutter at high ambient temperatures or the fan roars loudly, this shows:...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.