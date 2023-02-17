Itaú Cartão distributes subscription benefits for HBO Max, TNT Sports and more

O Itau it is distributing free combos for a limited time of streams to its customers who have credit cards from the financial institution. The bank pointed out that those interested in the opportunity have until the next March 31st to enjoy. In the Movies + Sport combo, the customer has unlimited access to the contents of the streaming platform HBO Max and TNT Sports Stadium free of charge for experimentation during three months after activating the Itaú voucher.





It is worth mentioning that the offer of three free months of subscription of the respective platforms is not cumulative, that is, if the customer already has an active plan in any of these services offered, the benefit will not be applied to the account, according to the bank. - Advertisement - A financial institution also reinforced that the offer is valid while stocks of coupons, which are limited, last. To take advantage of the bonus, customers need to go to the “other benefits” tab of the Itaú application and select the “partnerships & benefits” option.





With HBO Max, the customer has access to various entertainment content, series such as Game Of Thrones, Friends, DC Universe films such as Justice League and Wonder Woman, as well as all children’s content from Cartoon Network and much more. At the TNT Sports Stadium, it is possible to watch live the main football championships in the world, enjoy videos of the best moments of the matches and the complete games, in addition to exclusive interviews and special programs at any time. How about you, did you like this offer? Tell us in the comments down below!

