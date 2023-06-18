is a gopro worth it? there are many cheap alternatives

Summer arrives and you ask yourself the same question as thousands of people: is it buying a GoPro for your vacations? They are four or five hundred euro cameras and they are an excellent option, but are they for everyone? Not always and there are many .

- Advertisement - Although they are not the only action cameras on the market, their name has become widespread. GoPro is a brand, a company that makes small, resistant cameras with all kinds of accessories. They are designed for action sports, to withstand almost everything. They can be used for surfing, diving, climbing. To place it on the bicycle helmet or when you go skiing. And they have all kinds of modes for professional sport. But there are also many who use it for their vacations on the beach or pool, thanks to the fact that they are resistant and submersible, they are small and manageable, and we can take them anywhere to make travel vlogs. But they are not the only action cameras on the market. And there are er. Meet the new emojis that will arrive in 2021! Are they worth it? Depends. It depends on the use you are going to give it, it depends on what you need, it depends on the degree of professionalism you want in a video. If you usually do action sports and like to record and edit video, yes. If you normally do mountain biking and want to document your routes, for example. Or if you do climbing. The quality of GoPro cameras It is very high and we will have good image stabilization and sharpness in what we record. better alternatives For less than 100 or 150 euros we can find good action cameras or pocket cameras to take on vacation. Of course, keep in mind that you will not have the same quality or the same benefits, but it may be enough. apexcam

- Advertisement -

For less than 65 euros you can get the Apexcam, a 4K sports camera similar to the GoPro in shape (although not in quality, of course) that It will allow us to record underwater. It is resistant to shocks or splashes and allows us Ultra HD quality.

It has all kinds of modes like slow motion, time lapse, loop, or driving mode. In addition, it has 20 megapixels for great quality and incorporates two batteries so that you have enough autonomy in any situation or trip.

- Advertisement -

Akaso V50 Elite

Another of the most recommended and popular on Amazon is the AKASO V50 Elite. A WiFi sports camera compatible with 4K resolution and 60 fps. With 20 megapixels and with all kinds of functions: electronic stabilizer, voice control, angle of vision adjustment… Includes two batteries, is compatible with microSD card, can be connected via WiFi to your computer or phone, has the option of taking photos with burst, remote control, video in slow motion etc

The box includes the camera, but also a waterproof case and several different straps and supports that will allow us to fit it in the helmet, on the bicycle or in all kinds of places to start recording as if it were a GoPro.

For children: Kidizoom Action

If you want to gift an action camera to kids or tweens, don’t spend the money on a GoPro. They will hardly take advantage of the benefits of this brand and there are very interesting cheap alternatives. For example, the Kidizoom Action Cam is a photo and video camera for less than 65 euros.

It is waterproof and allows the little ones to record all kinds of sports thanks to its accessories: covers, straps, supports… It has a battery life of more than two hours and an internal memory to store more than 500 photos, as well as being able to be expanded with an SD card.

Other recommended cameras

Beyond the cheap alternatives, there are other highly recommended cameras that can replace a GoPro. If you really want an action camera, don’t get carried away with the most popular and look at other options that are very interesting. For example, the insta360 brand It is one of the best in this segment. It offers high-quality tiny cameras, with enviable stabilization and with uses that go beyond action sports or nature. In addition, they give us a 360 degree vision and we can record everything that surrounds us, achieving a very interesting effect.

Also, there are other premium brands if you want alternatives to the GoPro. C.as is the case of DJI. Known for drones, it also has small, sturdy cameras. Action cameras of excellent quality and also of high ranges, with prices not suitable for all budgets, but totally recommended.