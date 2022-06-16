iPhone: Apple could be fined 870 million euros for slowing down its old models

In 2017, Apple admitted to having deliberately restricted the performance of its iPhones, officially to preserve the autonomy of overstretched batteries. Today, this case comes to the surface after the complaint filed by Justin Gutmann, leader of a consumer defense group, which demands 870 million euros in compensation from the apple brand.

Like all tech giants, Apple is no stranger to fines. Often, these ask for repair for the spied users. Recently, it was the absence of a magazine in the box that led to a conviction. But other times, old demons catch up with the firm. Remember: in 2017, a scandal damaged the image of Apple, which was then accused of voluntarily restrict performance of his iPhones.

The affected models are the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus, SE, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X. To do this, the manufacturer has introduced a performance management tool in its firmware updates to slow down smartphones. If this process is already questionable in itself, it is all the more so since Apple did not, at the time, no warning to users of its establishment.

Apple faces hefty fine for hampering iPhone performance

Also, while the firm claimed that its updates improved the performance of its iPhones, it actually turned out that the exact opposite was happening. After the discoveries of users and journalists, the controversy erupts, forcing Apple to apologize. The brand confirms the statements, but claims to have acted thus only for the benefit of consumers. Indeed, this process would have aimed to extend the life of the batteries as well as their autonomy.

Today, Justin Gutmann, leader of a consumer advocacy group dug up the case to take it to court. In a recent complaint, he is demanding 750 million pounds, or 870 million euros, compensation for users affected by the restriction. Justin Gutmann claims that Apple deliberately concealed the true functioning of the tool so as not to alert consumers.

“We have never, and will never do anything to […] degrade the user experience in order to push customers to make updates”reacted Apple. “Our goal has always been to create products that our customers love, and making sure iPhones last as long as possible is an important part of that. » Last year, the firm again faced accusations of throttling the iPhone 11 and 12.



