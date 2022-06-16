The next Instagram update wants to prevent you from getting bored using this social network

Instagram is one of the most used social networks. Although it is true that other alternatives like TikTok are becoming a real headache for this app, the truth is that it still has a legion of followers behind it. Part of the merit lies in its intuitive interface, in addition to a good number of options with which to make the most of the possibilities offered by this photography social network. In addition, the team behind the development of the app does not stop releasing new Instagram updates to further improve its functionality. Now, Meta has just announced through its official blog, two new features related to the digital well-being of the app and that it is focused on the adolescent public to prevent them from making excessive use of the app. Or rather, of the same content. Instagram will invite you to change the theme In this way, they have just released an update in certain countries that adds two new functions. To begin with, and following in the footsteps of its great rival TikTok, Instagram has just announced a new tool focused on the teenage audience and that wants to prevent them from looking at the same content for a long time, for this, the function Take a break when they have been scrolling on Reels for a period of time will be activated automatically. The curious thing is that this new system will come in the form of videos created by influencers inviting you to press the button to activate said function. When you do, Instagram will remind us to take a break after 10, 20 or 30 minutes of use. On the other hand, Instagram will also launch a function that will be activated when we are watching the same content for a long time. To do this, it will open a page where we can see all kinds of topics to enjoy new content that has nothing to do with what we were seeing at that time. According to various studies, changing the subject helps to spend less time on the social network. As Meta has indicated, the idea of ​​this new function is exactly that. And from what they say, 1 in 5 teens who tried their system reduced time on Instagram. It should be noted that the deployment is being staggered. It will first reach the United Kingdom, Japan, Australia, Ireland, Canada, France and Germany, although its availability will gradually be extended to other markets. In this way, now we just have to be patient until we can update Instagram and enjoy these new functions to take care of our digital well-being. >