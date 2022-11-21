iPhone 15: titanium frame and round edges, the new design becomes clearer

Information about the future iPhone 15 is trickling down. According to prolific leaker ShrimpApplePro, the edges of Apple’s future smartphone will be less angular.

The iPhone 15 will arrive in several months, but there are already many rumors about it on social networks. For example, we know that all iPhone 15s will have a USB-C socket, which is good news. The less good news is that depending on the model you buy, you will benefit from different transfer speeds. Pro models would get a faster USB-C port (from 1.25 to 2.5 GB / s), while the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Ultra will remain confined to the speeds specific to the classic Lightning port, at 60 MB / s.

A post on Twitter gives us more details on what the iPhone 15 might look like. According to VNChocoPro, the edges on the back of the handset will be more rounded. They would thus borrow the design of the MacBook Pro 2022 from the firm to the apple. The angles are planed without however disappearing.

The iPhone 15 will be made of titanium, this is a first for Apple

The other novelty unveiled by ShrimpApplePro concerns the materials used for the iPhone 15. Although the leaker claims that the back of the device will be made of glass, its body could be made of titanium, a first for Apple. The information is of course to be taken conditionally, and knowing Apple’s business strategy, it’s a safe bet that only the most high-end iPhone 15 models will be made with this metal light, resistant, which does not rust and which heats very little.

The iPhone 15s are only expected to be released in the fall of 2023. Generally speaking, when it comes to its flagship product, Apple sticks to the schedule. If some Apple Stores are already considering a massive influx during the marketing of the new iPhones, it is for the moment the iPhone 14 that is stealing from the shelves. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max specifically. If you want to offer or buy them for Christmas, know that they will not arrive on time.. The “simple” iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Ultra, on the other hand, are much less difficult to tear. They are available in store.