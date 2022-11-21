Microsoft backtracks: Swiftkey for iOS returns to the App Store, news will come

SwiftKey for iOS it is currently only available on the US version of the Apple store and it’s still that version 2.9.2 which has not received any updates since August 2021, far too long, even if Nath assured that there will be some news soon . Therefore, it is probable that an updated version enriched with new features will arrive in the coming days.

“Based on user feedback, SwiftKey for iOS is once again available for download on the Apple App Store”

Microsoft thinks again : SwiftKey keyboard for iOS is available again on the Apple App Store. The announcement, initially arrived via Twitter by Vishnu Nath, the vice president and general manager of Microsoft Office Products, was later also confirmed by Caitlin Roulston, a spokesperson for Microsoft:

Microsoft, as also confirmed by Pedram Rezaei, CTO of the maps and local services division, said the company “will invest heavily in this keyboard” inviting users to “stay tuned” looking forward to a next update.

To date, there is still no official reason that led to the unexpected elimination of SwiftKey for iOS from the App Store last October, which arrived without any warning. According to rumors, it seems that there were problems such as to prevent its correct functioning. In fact, many users complained about frequent crashes of the app. Other hypotheses pointed to Apple’s excessive “protectionist” policy which made it difficult to integrate into its ecosystem.

SwiftKey, we recall, was developed in 2008 but arrived for the first time on the Android Market in July 2010. It only landed on iOS in 2014, after the release of iOS 8 which allowed for the first time the installation of third parts. Microsoft then acquired SwiftKey in 2016 for about $250 million.