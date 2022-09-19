iPhone 15, Dynamic Island on all models. 120Hz still only on the Pros

There he’ll be there on s 15, even on non-Pro ones. He is convinced of it Ross Young of DSCC, according to which one of the most talked about (and partly unexpected, at least in its functions) news of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be further developed by Apple on the next generation of Cupertino smartphones.

After all, several rumors already reported in recent months the possible abandonment of the notch even on non-Pro models in favor of the double hole to house front camera and sensors. And so, according to what has been reported, it will actually be. In 2023 the notch could therefore permanently retire after making its debut with the iPhone 8, a different story could be done for the models SELF, candidates to abandon the unsightly upper and lower frames of the current model in favor – here yes – of a more discreet notch. But for the moment it is only speculation.