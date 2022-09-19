HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 15, Dynamic Island on all models. 120Hz still only on...

iPhone 15, Dynamic Island on all models. 120Hz still only on the Pros

There dynamic island he’ll be there on iphones 15, even on non-Pro ones. He is convinced of it Ross Young of DSCC, according to which one of the most talked about (and partly unexpected, at least in its functions) news of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will be further developed by Apple on the next generation of Cupertino smartphones.

After all, several rumors already reported in recent months the possible abandonment of the notch even on non-Pro models in favor of the double hole to house front camera and sensors. And so, according to what has been reported, it will actually be. In 2023 the notch could therefore permanently retire after making its debut with the iPhone 8, a different story could be done for the models SELF, candidates to abandon the unsightly upper and lower frames of the current model in favor – here yes – of a more discreet notch. But for the moment it is only speculation.

DOUBLE HOLE YES, 120HZ NO

What the “base” iPhone 15 will still have to give up is the 120Hz refresh rate, and probably not by Apple’s will. Everything will depend on the situation of the production chain, currently unable to provide enough ProMotion OLED LTPO panels for all iPhone models. Thanks to this type of solution you can have a dynamic refresh rate that on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max was “limited” to the 10-120Hz range and now on the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max it has been extended to 1-120Hz.

So Apple could rely on BOE for displays a 60Hz iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, continuing to limit the presence of LTPO panels to the top-of-the-range Pro variants. Moreover, rumors are already circulating that the Californian company intends to differentiate its models even more in 2023 with the aim of satisfying demand with greater precision and – clearly – increasing profits. To increase the availability of LTPO panels will need the contribution of BOE (in addition to that of Samsung and LG), and Ross Young believes that 2023 is still too early. “2024 should be more likely“, He says.

  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available online from Amazon to 1,489 euros. The value for money is great and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available online from eBay at 1,299 euros.
  • Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available online from Amazon to 1,179 euros. The value for money is awesome and it is the best device in this price range.
  • Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 1,028 euros.
(update of 19 September 2022, 02:45 am)

