Are you thinking of buying a folding mobile? Well here you have 3 interesting smartphones with different price ranges

As with any electronic device, mobile phones are evolving and surpassing themselves more and more, reaching current points where we can find even smart deviceswhich is certainly something quite striking and to see.

And although these are not the most popular models today, It is expected that in the medium-long term, folding mobiles can take flight and be more important than they are today.

Now, if you like the idea of ​​ one of these folding smartphones but you don’t know which one to choose, here we will be showing you 3 models with different price ranges, so let’s go straight for it.

Samsung ZFlip 3 5G

If you are looking for a folding mobile that is compact, practical to transport, with good specifications and that is affordable within what is possible, then you should not look for another model other than the Samsung Z Flip 3 5G. Only weighs 183 grams and features a clamshell design (fold in half), which will allow you to carry it quietly in your pocket without any hassle.

Regarding its technical sheet, we comment that It has a powerful Snapdragon 888 processor128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, 6.7-inch screen with AMOLED FHD + resolution, 3300 mAh, among other things that make its price of 808 euros quite consistent with how good the mobile is.

Huawei P50 Pocket

Now we raise the bar a little more and this is where the Huawei P50 Pocket appears, a mobile of remarkable quality, also in clamshell format, which has a careful design on the outside where two circular modules stand outone of the cameras and the other to see various data such as the time, the weather or notifications.

Its camera system is made up of 3 in total: the main 40 MP, ultra wide angle 13 MP and a 32 MP Ultra Spectrum lens. Apart from this, the mobile has a 6.9-inch OLED screen, with Full HD + resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 4G processor, Adreno 660 GPU4,000 mAh battery and other issues that make it a great option for 1,599 euros.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G

Finally comes the jewel in the crown of this small list, and we refer specifically to the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, Samsung’s most ambitious foldable to date. Unlike the previous options, This mobile has a book-type format, which means that its weight rises to 263 grams.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a strong option that will allow you to get the most out of this device which, in general, brings together the best features that can currently be found on the market.

7.6-inch and 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X indoor and outdoor screens respectively, 120 Hz refresh rate, 512 GB storage, 12 GB RAM, 4400 mAh battery, 25 W fast charge, IPX8 certification, three rear cameras (50 MP main) and two front (10 MP main)among other things.

A true machine that, although It has an already quite high price of 1,919 euroswithout a doubt you will have one of the best and newest folding that there is today.