iPhone 15: Apple expects record sales, the start of production is imminent

The first iPhone 15s will soon leave the factories, as Apple decided to start production a little earlier this year to avoid the supply problems it had experienced last year.

Production of the highly anticipated iPhone 15 is expected to begin soon, as Apple seeks to avoid supply chain issues that plagued iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max availability over the holiday season. As a reminder, smartphones had been victims of their success, but above all of drastic restrictions in China because of the appearance of cases of COVID-19 in Foxconn factories.

To prevent such a scenario from happening again, Apple reportedly decided to start production of parts for the iPhone 15 earlier than last year. According to Chinese site IT Home, Apple’s supply chain is already preparing for the production of parts for the iPhone 15, and the start of production is imminent.

The first iPhone 15s will soon leave Chinese factories

According to information from IT Home, mass production would begin as early as the end of June, and the first batch of products would be ready as early as July. By starting production this early, Apple hopes to ease supply chain disruptions and reduce wait times for consumers. As a reminder, China would not be the only country where these iPhone 15s would be produced, Apple having relocated a small part of its production in other countries, in particular in India.

The tech giant is said to be optimistic about the sales of this series, and expects the iPhone 15 to surpass sales of its predecessors. Apple has set a goal to ship around 89 million units of the iPhone 15 this yearcompared to 78 million units of the iPhone 14 sold during the same period last year.

It now remains to be seen whether the smartphones will be compelling enough to generate such sales. In France, these could be weighed down by a rising price for all models, which may push some fans to turn to the previous generation. Moreover, remember that no next-generation iPhone SE would be expected before at least 2025, which should limit affordable options for less fortunate consumers.