iPhone 14 Pro: this is how the always-on display works

One of the main novelties of the iPhone 14 Procoming in September, is about feature support always-on displayan eventuality that has been discussed for some time and that should finally be implemented in this year’s models, as also anticipated by the code of the latest iOS beta. The rumors in this sense have already confirmed that this characteristic it will not be present in the base 14 iPhone, as to be able to use it, a latest generation LTPO display will be required, capable of guaranteeing a variable panel update frequency between 1 Hz and 120 Hz, in order to reduce consumption to a minimum. Waiting to find out all the details of the always-on display on the iPhone, Mark Gurman returned to the issue by anticipating some information through his newsletter Power-On.

ALWAYS-ON DISPLAY ON IPHONE 14 PRO: OPERATION REVEALED

Always-on display support comes just in the year Apple has renewed the unlock screen of iOS 16 and this is not a coincidence at all. As reported by Gurman, in fact, all the novelties of the lockscreen – in particular the widgets – have been designed to integrate perfectly with the always-on functionality, in order to offer significant information on the status of the phone and notifications even with a simple look. Apple Music updates to include moving album art The principle that will regulate this function is in fact very similar to what we find already implemented on watchOSwhere support for the always-on display has been present sinceApple Watch Series 5 (we explained it to you in detail in his review of the time), then it will be possible to access a simplified and low-light version of the iPhone unlock screen that will allow you to read the main information about notifications and other activities in real time. Obviously it will be possible to configure the function so as to hide any sensitive information, so that they are not revealed to anyone even when the smartphone is locked. It remains to be seen whether the always-on display will also support the real-time display of the information present in the notifications with Live Activity, or the new function that allows apps to propose interactive notifications that include relevant content (for example the delivery status of an order via delivery app or sports scores) directly from the unlock screen, without having to log in to the app.

IPHONE 14 PRO: A BREAKING POINT WITH THE BASIC MODELS

In any case, we remind you that this will be only one of the main strengths of this year’s iPhone 14 Pro, which definitely promise more advanced and breaking than in the past as perhaps not happened since the days of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. The Pro series of 2022, in fact, will propose the first real renewal of the notch since 2017, thanks to its removal in favor of a double pill, support for the always-on display and a clear step forward on the photographic front, since there may be a 48 megapixel main sensor, marking the first resolution increase since the iPhone 6s in 2015. Finally, the high-end series should also be the only one to equip the new generation Apple A16 Bionic SoC, while the iPhone 14 and the new iPhone 14 Max could use the current one. Apple A15 Bionic with 5-core GPUor the same variant already present on the iPhone 13 Pro (review) and Pro Max (here his review) on the market, thus making them extremely similar to the current top of the range, except for the absence of the zoom camera and the ProMotion display. In short, the iPhone 14 and 14 Max are already less interesting than the models already available for purchase, while all the real news this year will be concentrated exclusively on the top variants. In light of this, if you are waiting for autumn to renew your iPhone, your choice does not necessarily have to fall on a 2022 model.

