Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS are official, more competition for AirPods

A few days ago it was known that huawei The launch of new wireless headphones that were intended to compete with was very close. Well, today is the day chosen by the manufacturer to make them official and, therefore, for Apple to have more complications in the market. We tell you the most important thing that this accessory offers.

The device is called Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS, and this is already indicative of some of the things that are remarkable. An example of what we say is that the model is compatible with technology TrueWireless, so your Bluetooth connectivity works perfectly and without data loss. This has the consequence that the quality of the reproductions is as reliable as it is excellently made.

Great sound quality of these Huawei

To ensure that this is the case, one of the options included in these cases is a collaboration with the French company Devialet. This is an expert in working with sound, so the definition has been magnificently worked to make the most of the available hardware. Come on, life insurance so you can enjoy music and the dialogues of the series anywhere.

By the way, these Huawei headphones do not lack Noise Cancellation. This, which is essential today, is not exactly a novelty. But, yes, it should be noted that the noise suppression it achieves is up to 47dB (which improves the previous generation). To achieve this, three microphones have been included that also help when making calls with excellent quality, and that allow you to accurately detect what is happening around you.

Some other details that the new Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS have are a working frequency that ranges from 14 to 48,000 Hz. Therefore, an unbeatable definition is always obtained in both highs, lows and mediums. This, added to a fairly large driver that ensures that the sound power is adequate, make it clear that in the sound quality section there is nothing to object to.

Very complete and a reasonable price

We say this because this accessory does not lack protection against water, which allows you to wear them even when it rains on the street. But something that is quite remarkable is everything that has to do with autonomy thanks to the inclusion of a cover that has its own battery. The point is that they allow up to 30 hours of total playback, which is not bad at all. And this is so with noise cancellation activated.

In what has to do with the price, the one it has in Europe is about 200 euros, a quite reasonable figure considering what is indicated and that the design of these Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS is striking and of quality. They can already be reserved in Europe (in blue, black and white colors) and the date of shipments is set at July 11. Come on, this Huawei accessory is here.

