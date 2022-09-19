iPhone 14, Pro and Pro Max: the Vodafone offer

14 has been available for purchase since last Friday at Apple Stores, the online store, Amazon and the main electronics stores. Alternatively, you can take advantage of one of the s proposed by telephone operators, as we already have visa for TIM and iliad and, subsequently, also for WindTre and Fastweb. Now has also updated its price list, allowing us to discover the methods, conditions and costs associated with the offer. Below are all the details relating to the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. We will update the article as soon as the offers for the iPhone 14 Plus are also published.