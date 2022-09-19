iPhone 14, Pro and Pro Max: the Vodafone offer

iphone 14 has been available for purchase since last Friday at Apple Stores, the online store, Amazon and the main electronics stores. Alternatively, you can take advantage of one of the offers proposed by telephone operators, as we already have visa for TIM and iliad and, subsequently, also for WindTre and Fastweb. Now vodafone has also updated its price list, allowing us to discover the methods, conditions and costs associated with the offer. Below are all the details relating to the iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. We will update the article as soon as the offers for the iPhone 14 Plus are also published.
|
Apple iPhone 14
71.5 x 146.7 x 7.8 mm
|
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
78.1 x 160.8 x 7.8 mm
|
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
71.5 x 147.5 x 7.85 mm
|
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
77.6 x 160.7 x 7.9 mm
128GB
- advance: 99.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 34.99 euros
- combinable with:
- RED Pro: € 50.98 / month x 24 months, then € 14.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- RED Max: € 55.98 / month x 24 months, then € 19.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- Infinity: € 59.98 / month x 24 months, then € 24.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- Infinito Black Edition: 74.98 euros / month x24 months, then 39.99 euros. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- RED Max Under 25: € 45.98 / month x24 months, then € 9.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
256GB
- advance: 99.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 39.99 euros
- combinable with:
- RED Pro: € 55.98 / month x 24 months, then € 14.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- RED Max: € 60.98 / month x 24 months, then € 19.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- Infinity: 64.98 euros / month x 24 months, then 24.99 euros. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- Infinito Black Edition: € 79.98 / month x 24 months, then € 39.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- RED Max Under 25: € 50.98 / month x 24 months, then € 9.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
512GB
- advance € 99.99
- monthly payment x24: 50.99 euros
- combinable with:
- RED Pro: € 66.98 / month x24 months, then € 14.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- RED Max: € 71.98 / month x24 months, then € 19.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- Infinity: € 75.98 / month x24 months, then € 24.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- Infinito Black Edition: 90.98 euros / month x24 months, then 39.99 euros. Advance payment 99.99 euros
- RED Max Under 25: € 61.98 / month x24 months, then € 9.99. Advance payment 99.99 euros
128GB
- advance: 199.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 42.99 euros
- combinable with:
- RED Pro: € 58.98 / month x24 months, then € 14.99. Advance 199.99 euros
- RED Max: € 63.98 / month x24 months, then € 19.99. Advance 199.99 euros
- Infinity: € 67.98 / month x 24 months, then € 24.99. Advance 199.99 euros
- Infinito Black Edition: 82.98 euros / month x24 months, then 39.99 euros. Advance 199.99 euros
- RED Max Under 25: € 53.98 / month x24 months, then € 9.99. Advance 199.99 euros
256GB
- advance: 199.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 47.99 euros
- combinable with:
- RED Pro: € 63.98 / month x24 months, then € 14.99. Advance 199.99 euros
- RED Max: € 68.98 / month x24 months, then € 19.99. Advance 199.99 euros
- Infinity: € 72.98 / month x 24 months, then € 24.99. Advance 199.99 euros
- Infinito Black Edition: € 87.98 / month x24 months, then € 39.99. Advance 199.99 euros
- RED Max Under 25: € 58.98 / month x24 months, then € 9.99. Advance 199.99 euros
512GB
- advance: 299.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 53.99 euros
- combinable with:
- RED Pro: € 69.98 / month x24 months, then € 14.99. Advance 299.99 euros
- RED Max: € 74.98 / month x24 months, then € 19.99. Advance 299.99 euros
- Infinity: € 78.98 / month x 24 months, then € 24.99. Advance 299.99 euros
- Infinito Black Edition: 93.98 euros / month x24 months, then 39.99 euros. Advance 299.99 euros
- RED Max Under 25: € 64.98 / month x24 months, then € 9.99. Advance 299.99 euros
1TB
- advance: 299.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 63.99 euros
- for the moment the Vodafone site does not report the offers that can be matched
128GB
- advance: 299.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 43.99 euros
- for the moment the Vodafone site does not report the offers that can be matched
256GB
- advance: 299.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 48.99 euros
- for the moment the Vodafone site does not report the offers that can be matched
512GB
- advance: 299.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 59.99 euros
- for the moment the Vodafone site does not report the offers that can be matched
1TB
- advance: 299.99 euros
- monthly payment x24: 69.99 euros
- for the moment the Vodafone site does not report the offers that can be matched
